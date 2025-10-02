Transaction in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 1st October 2025.

Number of Shares: 803,000 (eight hundred and three thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.50% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €5.76 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

Dublin
2nd October 2025

Enquiries:
Eamonn Rothwell, CEO         Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
David Ledwidge, CFO           Tel +353 1 607 5628               Email: info@icg.ie
Q4 Public Relations                Tel +353 1 475 1444               Email: press@q4pr.ie



