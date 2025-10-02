2 October 2025

Changes to recognition of performance fees, increasing guidance

Over the last five years ICG plc (“ICG” or “the Company”) has grown equity-like fee-earning AUM1, which has the potential to generate higher levels of performance fees, by 3.0x.

In order to make performance fees more visible, and to remove certain elements of management judgment, the Company is changing the way it recognises performance fee revenue in its financial statements2. This will be implemented at the Company’s H1 FY26 results, which are expected to be announced on 18 November 2025.

Summary of new approach

As a result of these changes, and unless there is a reason to deviate, the following approach will now be taken:

Recognition of performance fees for a fund will commence when i) the successor vintage holds a first close; and ii) the investment period of the current vintage ends (for example, recognition for Europe Mid-Market II will start when Europe Mid-Market III has a first close and Europe Mid-Market II’s investment period ends). This removes the current management judgement around timing of when a fund is likely to reach its performance fees hurdle;

A discount will be applied based on an assumed fund life of 12 years, compared to 10 years previously;

The performance fee revenue will be based on the fund’s valuation at the date of the financial statements, consistent with current approach.





H1 FY26 P&L impact

As a result of this change, the Company will recognise a one-off gain of £65 – 75m in its H1 FY26 results.

Total performance fees for H1 FY26 are expected to be in the range of £90 – 95m3.

Ongoing P&L impact

In future periods, and all other things being equal, the recognition of performance fees is expected to be more visible than under the current approach, in particular in the early years of a fund’s life.

These changes do not impact the total amount of performance fees ICG plc will receive over the life of a fund.

We expect performance fees to remain a relatively small but increasingly valuable revenue stream for us.

The impact will be reflected both in the Company’s APM and its statutory (IFRS) accounts. As is currently the case, we expect there to be minimal difference between the APM and IFRS accounting for performance fees.

No changes to cash

These changes do not impact the total amount of performance fees ICG will receive over the life of a fund or the timing of those cash receipts.

Ongoing reporting

The Company will continue to report performance fee revenue, realised performance fees (cash received), and the performance fee accrual on the balance sheet, in line with its current disclosure.

Increasing guidance

As a result of our higher performance fee potential, which will be visible earlier as a result of the accounting change outlined above, we are increasing our medium term guidance for performance fees and FMC operating margin:

Performance fees are now expected to represent 10-20% of total fee income (vs. 10-15% previously);

FMC operating margin is expected to be in excess of 54% (vs. 52% previously).

1 Comprised of fee-earning AUM within Structured Capital, Private Equity Secondaries and Real Assets equity strategies.

2 Excluding evergreens and Credit.

3 These figures are included in this announcement for informational purposes only; the Company is not intending to announced expected performance fees on an ongoing basis.