Cultural Investment Conference 2025 Concludes in Riyadh, Positioning Saudi Arabia at the Forefront of Global Cultural Investment

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Investment Conference 2025 concluded in Riyadh. Held over two days, 29–30 September, the event reinforced culture as an asset and a driver of sustainable growth. Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Culture under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Conference gathered more than 100 speakers and 1,500 participants, cementing Saudi Arabia’s role as a global hub for cultural investment.

Day One began with an opening keynote delivered by His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Culture, His remarks emphasized the Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building a dynamic cultural economy that empowers talent, supports innovation, and strengthens the country’s standing on the global stage.

Another major opening day highlight was the ministerial plenary, “From Policy to Prosperity – Culture as a Strategic Investment,” featuring, His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, and His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. The session outlined a national framework that integrates cultural priorities into economic forecasts, supports infrastructure and heritage investments, and expands creative skills through education and talent development.

Throughout the day, international perspectives and local expertise converged on themes ranging from building sustainable creative economies to embedding culture within global growth strategies. Discussions emphasized finance and investment as essential to transforming cultural ventures into structured, credible markets, while also spotlighting cinema and entertainment as expanding drivers of cultural and economic influence.

The Conference also delivered tangible outcomes with the signing of 89 agreements , valued at SAR 4.3 B, including the launch of an investment fund by the Cultural Development Fund and the Cultural Assets Group, an investment fund in the film sector in partnership with BSF Capital, and an investment fund in the fashion sector in partnership with Merak Capital and other significant agreements across the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

In addition, new initiatives highlighted the Conference’s role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy. Audi Capital launched the Kingdom and MENA region’s first CMA-regulated art investment fund, creating a new platform for cultural financing. Colnaghi, one of the world’s oldest art galleries, partnered with Sarat Investment Holding to open its first Middle East gallery in Riyadh. A strategic agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla will also drive cultural and heritage development in AlUla, positioning it as a global destination. Together, these initiatives highlight Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a hub for cultural investment and innovation.

Breakout discussions in the Culture Studio explored leadership, entrepreneurship, and cultural innovation, alongside dialogues on philanthropy, heritage, and storytelling that highlighted the role of capital, partnerships, and technology in safeguarding authenticity and amplifying voices. The day closed with a focus on investor priorities, demonstrating how culture can attract global capital through ventures spanning immersive experiences, heritage preservation, and next-generation performance spaces.

Day Two continued with a keynote address by Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, under the theme “From the Kingdom to the World – Investing in Culture and Identity,” which reflected on how culture can shape national identity, strengthen global partnerships, and advance sustainable growth.

A milestone announcement followed with Google Arts & Culture’s partnership with Jeddah Historic District, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The collaboration aims to digitize the district using Street View technology, making its heritage accessible worldwide for the first time. This initiative reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to harnessing technology to showcase its culture globally while safeguarding its historic treasures.

The closing day also focused on culture’s role as a catalyst for growth and competitiveness, as national leaders discussed how policy, talent development, and investment frameworks are embedding creativity within the Kingdom’s diversification plans. Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects and creative industries were presented as global showcases of culture, with developments such as Qiddiya, New Murabba, and NEOM anchored in cultural expression, while music, fashion, design, and hospitality were highlighted as expanding sectors of economic and cultural opportunity.

The Cultural Investment Conference 2025 reinforced Saudi Arabia’s leadership in making culture a driver of global growth. It laid the foundation for enduring partnerships and innovative models that will shape the creative economy of the future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee915ec2-2352-45d1-b4fb-777020ff1936