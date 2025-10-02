Applied Systems Celebrates 40 Years of Supporting Irish Insurance

DUBLIN, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today proudly marks 40 years of service to the Irish insurance market. Since its beginnings in 1985, Applied has delivered innovative technology solutions that have helped shape the future of insurance across the industry. From pioneering broker management systems with real-time connectivity to advancing and promoting the power of cloud-based software in the broker community, Applied continues its commitment to investing in innovation for current and future customers.

“Our 40-year milestone is a testament to the dedication of our customers, employees, and partners,” said Dave Chapman, chief revenue officer, Applied Systems Europe. “We are honoured to have supported Irish insurance through decades of change, helping brokers modernise operations and grow their businesses through connected, effective technology.”

New Belfast Office Marks Exciting Chapter

In September 2025, Applied Systems relocated its Belfast office to the vibrant Alphonsus Gallery on Linenhall Street, providing a modern, inspiring workspace to nurture creativity and collaboration. The company has maintained a presence in Ireland since 1985, and this move signals Applied's commitment to the Irish market and its talented workforce

“Being part of Applied during a time of tremendous market change has been inspiring,” said Adam Black, senior sales and revenue director, Applied Systems Europe. “We’ve grown steadily, strengthened our broker network, and empowered customers to trade more business than ever before through modern technology. The journey is ongoing, and I’m proud to help drive the future of Irish insurance.”

Innovation Driving Customer Success

Applied Systems Europe continues to reap rewards from global R&D, company acquisitions, best-in-class technology, and security programmes – all of which underpin our two core products Applied Relay and Applied Connect, Ireland’s leading personal lines distribution platforms.

Recent adoption by Cornmarket Financial Services’ of Applied Connect delivered a streamlined, scalable quoting process, broadening their insurance coverage offerings with an enhanced online experience.

“Applied Connect has transformed our ability to deliver speedy online quotes with access to the widest insurer panel,” said Mark Bourke, director of General & Health Insurance, Cornmarket. “Partnering with Applied has positioned us at the forefront of technology and customer service. We are looking forward to the 40th birthday celebrations.”

