Polyamide Industry Research 2025: Industry to Reach $53.62 Billion at 4.5% CAGR Driven by Automotive Demand and Urbanization

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyamide Market by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-Based & Specialty Polyamide), Application (Engineering Plastics (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Wire & Cable) and Fiber (Textile, Industrial, Carpet)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyamide market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 42.97 billion in 2025 to USD 53.62 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 4.5%

This expansion is largely attributed to the burgeoning automotive industry, stimulated by rapid urbanization and a rising global population. Automotive manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant materials to enhance fuel efficiency, a trend that is set to elevate polyamide consumption globally.

The polyamide market continues to diversify with new products, unexplored regions, and dynamic growth strategies of industry leaders, shaping its trajectory towards sustainable growth.

Market Segmentation by Type and Application:

The polyamide 66 segment is anticipated to secure the second-largest market share in value terms during the forecast period. Its superior mechanical strength, thermal resistance, and wear properties make it indispensable, particularly in the automotive and electrical & electronics sectors where performance and heat resistance are paramount. The demand for polyamide 66 is spurred by the need for lightweight, high-performance materials in engine components and other critical automotive parts.

By application, the fiber segment is expected to hold the second-largest share, both in value and volume. Polyamide fibers, especially nylon, are highly regarded for their strength, elasticity, abrasion resistance, and lightweight nature. Their application spans from textiles and apparel to industrial uses such as tire cords and ropes, fueled by consumer demand for durable and performance-oriented fabrics.

Regional Insights:

Europe is projected to account for the second-largest share of the polyamide market during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK lead this growth, driven by advancements in specialty and bio-based polyamides. The robust industrial base supports extensive demand across automotive, electrical & electronics, and textile industries. Innovations in processing techniques like injection molding and fiber extrusion further broaden polyamide applications, aligning with Europe's focus on efficiency and environmental compliance.

Research Coverage and Strategic Insights:

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the polyamide market segmented by type, application, and region. It offers insights into key factors such as market drivers (including the automotive industry's expansion and the rise of electric vehicles), opportunities (like investments in bio-based polyamides), as well as challenges (such as raw material price fluctuations). The report profiles prominent polyamide manufacturers, analyzing their market share and strategies closely, thus providing stakeholders with crucial information to sharpen their competitive edge and formulate effective go-to-market plans.

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

Gain estimates of revenue figures in the polyamide market and its segments.

Understand the market's competitive landscape and acquire insights to bolster business strategies.

Explore technological advancements, research, and development activities in the polyamide market.

Identify lucrative markets and upcoming opportunities for investment.

Assess the offerings and growth strategies of leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 42.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 53.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand in Automotive Sector for Weight Reduction and Improved Stability

Growing Demand for Electrical & Electronic Appliances

Challenges

Availability of Various Substitutes

Opportunities

Investments and R&D in Bio-based Polyamides

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Environmental Risks Associated with Use of Plastics

Company Profiles

Invista

Basf

Ascend Performance Materials

Envalior

Lealea Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Domo Chemicals

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sabic

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ube Corporation

Fcfc

Advansix

Huntsman International LLC

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Toyobo Mc Corporation

Grodno Azot

Rtp Company

Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbppsa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment