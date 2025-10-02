Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report 2025-2032: Intense Market Consolidation Shakes Up Cord Blood Industry with M&A Surge

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cord Blood & Tissue Banking Industry Report - Market Size, Segmentation, & Forecasts, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the cord blood and tissue banking market, including historical data and future projections through 2032. It covers storage, processing technologies, market leaders, and recent M&A activity, market size metrics, forecasts, and so much more.

The cord blood industry has experienced unprecedented levels of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in recent years, leading to significant market consolidation, particularly in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. The market is now predominantly controlled by a handful of large cord blood banking operators.

This consolidation is notable given the rapid growth of the industry in the early 2000s. Significant consolidation has occurred in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America:

PBKM FamiCord has acquired most of the European market, including merging with it largest competitor Vita34 and acquiring assets following Cryo-Save AG's 2019 bankruptcy.

CooperSurgical has consolidated reproductive, newborn stem cell, and genetic services within the U.S., managing at least 1.1 million units.

Cryoholdco has amassed stem cell banking assets across Latin America, including four in Mexico, two in Colombia, two in Brazil, and one in Peru, totaling an estimated 300,000 units.

Sanpower Group dominates the Asian market through its ownership of Global Cord Blood Corporation and other assets across Southeast Asia, controlling over 1.2 million units.

India, with its burgeoning population of 1.4 billion, rivals China in size, making up approximately 36% of the world's 7.8 billion people. LifeCell International is the leading stem cell bank in India, storing over 320,000 units.

This consolidation has spurred many cord blood banks to explore new stem cell storage options and expand their services to include fertility and reproductive services, genetic testing, and cell therapy applications. The therapeutic potential of cord blood, cord tissue, placental blood, and amniotic fluid has driven the proliferation of storage services for these biomaterials.

Many cord blood banks have now expanded their offerings to include:

Reproductive and assisted fertility services

Pre- and post-natal genetic testing

Cell therapy product development

While the private sector consolidates, many public (nonprofit) cord blood banks, particularly in the U.S., are struggling financially. These banks spend between1 million and6 million annually on processing, testing, storage, and licensing technologies. Revenue from cord blood sales is relatively low, often supplemented by government subsidies, donations, and grants.

The umbilical cord blood and tissue market is composed of several segments:

1. Storage (Cryopreservation) Market: This segment generates significant revenue from long-term storage contracts. Major investment firms have recently entered this market by acquiring stakes in cord blood banking companies.

2. Transplantation Medicine: There is a robust market for using cord blood in treating diseases such as leukemia and sickle cell disease. Over 40,000 UCB transplants have been performed, and the U.S. FDA has approved over 80 medical conditions for treatment using hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) from cord blood.

3. Regenerative Medicine: Research into cord blood and tissue for regenerative medicine is growing. Studies from the mid-2000s have shown the potential of cord blood for treating neurological disorders. For instance, clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of minimally manipulated cord blood in treating conditions like cerebral palsy and autism. RheinCell Therapeutics, now owned by Catalent, has achieved GMP certification for manufacturing cord blood-derived iPSCs for cell therapy.

4. Research Supply Products: There is a growing market for research products derived from cord blood and tissue, including cells, tissues, reagents, and kits. Leading market players like Lonza, STEMCELL Technologies, and AllCells are major contributors to this sector.

This report provides insights into the following:

The number of cord blood units stored globally, in both public and private banks.

The number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants performed using cord blood cells.

Utilization of cord blood in regenerative medicine clinical trials.

Trends in cord blood use for HSCTs since 2005.

Emerging technologies impacting the financial stability of public cord blood banks.

Future opportunities for companion products derived from cord blood.

The evolving landscape of cord blood banking.

Expansion and extension of services by cord blood banks.

Economic models and cost analyses for public and private cord blood banks.

Pricing for processing and storage in private banks.

Comparative analysis of cord blood processing technologies and their merits.

Number and types of clinical trials and patents related to cord blood and tissue.

Transplantation data from different cord blood registries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Introduction

2. CORD BLOOD & CORD BLOOD BANKS: AN OVERVIEW

2.1 Composition of a Cord Blood Sample

2.2 Cord Blood Banks

2.3 Percent Share of Parents Storing Cord Blood by Country (Top 10)

2.4 The Unique Benefits of Cord Blood Transplant

3. CORD BLOOD BANK ACCREDITATIONS

3.1 Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB)

3.2 Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)

3.3 FDA-Registered Cord Blood Banks

3.4 FDA Biologics Application for Cord Blood

3.5 Investigation New Drug (IND) for Cord Blood

3.6 Human Tissue Authority (HTA)

3.7 Therapeutic Goods Act (TGA)

4. PATENT LANDSCAPE OF CORD BLOOD, CORD TISSUE & PLACENTA

4.1 Patents on Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells

4.2 Patents of Umbilical Cord Tissue

4.3 Patents on Placental Tissue

4.4 Patents on Cord Blood Expansion

5. UMBILICAL CORD BLOOD RESEARCH PUBLICATIONS

5.1 Number of Papers Published on Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB)

5.2 Number of Papers Published in PubMed.gov on Umbilical Cord Tissue

5.3 Number of Papers Published on Placental Tissue

5.4 Published Papers on Cord Blood Expansion Methods

6. CLINICAL TRIAL DATA

6.1 Clinical Trials Using Umbilical Cord Blood Units (CBUs)

6.2 Clinical Trials using Umbilical Cord Tissue

6.3 Placental Tissue Stem Cells in Clinical Trials

6.4 Clinical Trials using Expanded Cord Blood

7. CORD BLOOD PROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES

7.1 The Process of Separation of Cord Blood Stem Cells

7.2 Performance Comparison of Cord Blood Processing Technologies

7.3 Days to Neutrophil Engraftment by Processing Technology

7.4 Anticoagulants used in Cord Blood Processing

7.5 Cryopreservation of Umbilical Cord Blood

7.6 Bioprocessing of Umbilical Cord Tissue

7.7 Cord Blood Expansion Technologies

8. CORD BLOOD UNITS AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE: AN OVERVIEW

8.1 Number of Cord Blood Donors & CBUs Available Worldwide

8.2 CBUs Available by Geography

8.3 Cord Blood Units (CBUs) Registered in U.S. Registries

8.4 CBUs Available in Europe

8.5 CBUs Available in Asia/Pacific

8.6 HLA Typing of Unrelated Cord Blood Donors and CBUs Worldwide

8.7 WMDA's Search & Match Service

9. INDICATIONS FOR UBC TRANSPLANTATION

9.1 Advantages of Cord Blood Stem Cells

9.2 Malignant Indications Addressable by UCB Transplantation

9.3 Non-Malignant Indications for CBU Transplantation

9.4 Application of UCB in Regenerative Medicine

10. CORD BLOOD: A TRANSPLANT MEDICINE

10.1 Worldwide PB, BM & CB Transplants Compared

10.2 Cord Blood Stem Cells Transplantation by Geography

10.3 Cost of UCB Transplantation

11. CORD BLOOD STEM CELLS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

11.1 Autism

11.2 Cerebral palsy

11.3 Alzheimer's Disease

11.4 Diabetes

11.5 Heart Diseases

11.6 Multiple Sclerosis

11.7 Stroke

12. MARKET ANALYSIS

12.1 Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Services Market

12.2 Global Market for Umbilical Cord Tissue Banking Service

12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of the Cord Blood Industry

12.4 Geographical Revenue Variations in Cord Blood Banking

12.5 Innovations Impacting Cord Blood Banking Revenue

12.6 Growth Drivers for the Cord Blood Industry

13. PROFILES OF SELECT CORD BLOOD BANKS & RELATED ORGANIZATIONS

AllCells

AlphaCord

Americord Registry, Inc.

Angiocrine Bioscience

Anja Health Personalized Cord Blood Banking

Anthony Nolan

Baylx, Inc.

Biocell Center

BioEden

BioIntegrate, LLC

Bloodworks Northwest

California Umbilical Cord Collection Program

Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB)

Celaid Therapeutics

Celebration Stem Cell Centre (CSCC)

Cell Care

Cellenkos, Inc.

Cells4Life Group LLP

CellSave Arabia

Celularity, Inc.

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)

CHOC Blood Bank

Cleveland Cord Blood Center

ClinImmune Cell and Gene Therapy

Cord Blood Bank of Arkansas (CBBA)

Cord Blood Center Group

Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

Cord for Life

CordLife Group, Ltd.

CordVida

Crioestaminal

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

CryoCyte, LLC

CryoHoldco LATAM

Cryopoint

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt., Ltd.

DKMS gGMBH

Duke University School of Medicine

European Society for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

Ever Supreme Bio Technology, Co., Ltd.

ExCellThera

FamiCord Group

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Future Health

Gamida Cell

GeneCell

Global Cord Blood Corporation (GCBC)

Glycostem Therapeutics

Hawaii Cord Blood Bank

HealthBaby

HealthBanksUSA

HEMAFUND

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

IMMUNIQUE

Insception LifeBank

JP McCarthy Cord Stem Cell Bank

Kangstem Biotech, Co., Ltd.

Life Line Stem Cell

LifebankUSA

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

LifeSouth Cord Blood Bank

Magenta Therapeutics

Maze Cord Blood

MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank

Medipost, Co., Ltd.

Mesoblast, Ltd.

MiracleCord, Inc.

Mononuclear Therapeutics, Ltd.

New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc.

New York Blood Center

NMDP

OrganaBio

PacifiCord

Plasticell Ltd.

ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Restem, LLC

San Diego Cord Blood Bank

Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc.

SmartCells

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

Stem Cell Cryobank, Inc.

Stembanc, Inc.

StemCyte, Inc.

Throne Biotechnologies, Inc.

Transcell Biolife

Upstate Cord Blood Bank

Versity, Inc.

ViaCord

Vita 34 AG (Recently Merged with Famicord)

Vitalant Clinical Services

World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA)

Worldwide Network for Blood & Marrow Transplantation (WBMT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7czsbb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.