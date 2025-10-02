AI Disinformation & Security in the UK and EU: Comprehensive Analysis of 412 Documented Campaigns

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Disinformation & Security in UK & Europe Zone 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides a detailed assessment of artificial intelligence-powered disinformation threats across the United Kingdom and Europe through 2026. Drawing on analysis of 412 documented campaigns across all 27 EU member states and the UK, the report identifies critical vulnerabilities, emerging threat vectors, and strategic implications for regional security, democratic governance, economic stability, and social cohesion.



The assessment reveals a 450-700% projected increase in AI disinformation campaigns by 2026, with sophisticated operations targeting electoral processes, EU institutional integrity, energy security, migration narratives, and transatlantic relations.

The report documents the emergence of state-sponsored AI disinformation infrastructure, Disinformation-as-a-Service (DaaS) providers, and increasingly autonomous synthetic content generation capabilities that fundamentally challenge information integrity across the region.



Key findings include:

Scale & Sophistication: Documented AI disinformation campaigns have increased 300-450% since 2023, with projections of 450-700% growth by Q4 2026.

Documented AI disinformation campaigns have increased 300-450% since 2023, with projections of 450-700% growth by Q4 2026. Regional Vulnerability Patterns : Despite strong institutional frameworks, Europe faces significant vulnerability variation.

: Despite strong institutional frameworks, Europe faces significant vulnerability variation. State Actor Dominance : Russia remains the primary architect of sophisticated AI disinformation operations targeting Europe.

: Russia remains the primary architect of sophisticated AI disinformation operations targeting Europe. EU Institutional Targeting: 37% of documented campaigns target EU decision-making processes and institutional legitimacy.

37% of documented campaigns target EU decision-making processes and institutional legitimacy. Post-Brexit Exploitation: The UK-EU relationship remains a primary narrative battleground.

The UK-EU relationship remains a primary narrative battleground. Energy Security Focus : 31% of documented campaigns target energy policy.

: 31% of documented campaigns target energy policy. Detection Challenges: The gap between generation and detection capabilities continues to widen.

The report includes a comprehensive tiered analysis of all 27 EU member states plus the United Kingdom, with detailed vulnerability assessments for each nation, examining their unique vulnerability factors and strategic targeting patterns.



This intelligence report draws on technical analysis of 97 distinct AI systems, documentation of 412 disinformation campaigns, interviews with 143 regional experts, comparative analysis of regulatory frameworks, and predictive modeling of capability evolution and strategic implications through 2026.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Overview

Current landscape assessment

DaaS market analysis

Threat actor ecosystem mapping

2026-2030 projection framework

Strategic implications for European security

Chapter 2: Critical Risk Alerts

Election interference escalation

EU institutional legitimacy challenges

Energy policy manipulation

Migration narrative weaponization

Transatlantic alliance strain operations

Chapter 3: Ecosystem Mapping

Actor network analysis

Capability flow patterns

Infrastructure assessment

Target prioritization patterns

Ecosystem adaptation mechanisms

Chapter 4: Technologies

Generative AI deepfakes

LLM-powered propaganda in all 24 EU official languages

Bot armies with 15,000+ coordinated accounts

AI + Quantum convergence threats

Real-time content generation capabilities

Chapter 5: Evolution of Operations

Evolution from human to AI-powered operations

Hybrid human-machine operations

Fully autonomous systems

Attribution challenges

Operational cost structures

Chapter 6: Why Europe Is a Target

Democratic institutional significance

Economic power projection

NATO and security architecture

Regulatory leadership

Normative influence

Appendix E: Country & Institution Case Studies

European Commission: Multi-level governance vulnerability

United Kingdom: Post-Brexit narrative battlegrounds

Germany: Economic leadership targeting

France: Strategic autonomy narratives

Poland: Eastern flank vulnerability

Italy: Political fragility exploitation

Hungary: Democratic backsliding amplification

Sweden: Nordic resilience factors

Ukraine: Conflict narrative manipulation

European Parliament: Electoral integrity challenges

