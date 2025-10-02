United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market Analysis, Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2030 - Rising Demand from E-Commerce and Logistics, Shift Toward Electric and Low-Emission Trucks

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Truck Leasing and Rental Market was valued at USD 8.50 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.83 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.15%.

The United Kingdom truck leasing and rental market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective transportation solutions across industries such as logistics, construction, and retail.

Businesses are increasingly opting for leasing and rental services to avoid high upfront vehicle purchase costs, manage fleet scalability, and access the latest truck technologies, including electric and low-emission models. The market is also supported by the need for compliance with evolving environmental regulations and urban access restrictions. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and last-mile delivery services continues to boost the demand for short- and long-term truck rental options.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand from E-Commerce and Logistics Sectors



The exponential growth of e-commerce in the United Kingdom has significantly increased the demand for logistics and transportation services, thereby driving the truck leasing and rental market. Online shopping has become a central part of consumer behavior, prompting logistics companies and retailers to scale up their operations. However, instead of making substantial capital investments in purchasing trucks, many businesses are turning to leasing and rental options. These services offer greater flexibility in managing fluctuating delivery volumes and seasonal surges. Especially during peak periods such as Black Friday, Christmas, or flash sales, companies benefit from the ability to expand their fleet temporarily.



Leasing and rental options also enable logistics providers to operate modern, efficient trucks that are more reliable and environmentally friendly, ensuring timely and sustainable delivery services. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), online sales accounted for 26.6% of all UK retail sales in December 2024, reflecting a continued strong presence of e-commerce during peak periods such as Christmas and Black Friday. This statistic substantiates the increased demand for logistics services, which in turn drives the need for flexible truck leasing and rental solutions during seasonal surges.



Key Market Challenges

High Maintenance Costs and Vehicle Downtime



One of the primary challenges in the UK truck leasing and rental market is the high cost of maintaining commercial vehicles and managing unexpected breakdowns. While leasing providers often include maintenance packages, the actual cost of maintaining a large fleet - especially older or heavily used vehicles - can be substantial. Routine servicing, repairs, and compliance with safety inspections and emission standards require consistent investment. Furthermore, vehicle downtime due to maintenance or repairs can disrupt business operations, especially for companies relying on timely deliveries or operating under tight logistics schedules. This downtime translates into lost productivity and, in some cases, lost revenue. Smaller leasing providers with limited resources may find it difficult to maintain a high standard of vehicle availability, which can affect customer satisfaction and retention.



Key Market Trends

Shift Toward Electric and Low-Emission Trucks



One of the most prominent trends in the UK truck leasing and rental market is the increasing shift toward electric and low-emission vehicles. Driven by the government's net-zero targets and the implementation of Clean Air Zones (CAZ) and Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ), both fleet operators and leasing companies are prioritizing sustainable transportation options.



Major cities such as London, Birmingham, and Manchester now impose fees or restrictions on older, polluting diesel vehicles, encouraging the adoption of Euro 6-compliant or electric trucks. As of December 2024, the UK had 1.39 million licensed zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), representing a 37% year-on-year increase, according to the Department for Transport (DfT). Additionally, ULEZ expansion in London and other CAZ implementations have significantly influenced fleet electrification decisions. This data substantiates the rapid growth in low-emission vehicle adoption and the regulatory environment accelerating the transition toward sustainable fleets.



Leasing companies are responding by expanding their fleets with battery-electric trucks and alternative fuel models, including hydrogen and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles. These options allow clients to operate within emissions-compliant zones without incurring penalties. Although the upfront cost of electric trucks remains higher than traditional models, leasing helps mitigate this by spreading the cost over time. This trend is expected to accelerate as infrastructure for charging and refueling improves across the UK.

