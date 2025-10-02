United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2025: Expansion of Rapid and Ultra-Rapid Charging Networks Fuel Expansion - Competition, Opportunities & Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region, By Competition, Opportunities & Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 1.81 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.90%.

The United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the country's ambitious net-zero targets and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Government policies, including grants and subsidies for EV users and infrastructure providers, play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment of charging stations across urban and rural areas.

Private sector investments and partnerships are also contributing to the expansion of public and residential charging networks. Advancements in fast-changing technologies, integration with renewable energy, and the development of smart grid solutions are further shaping the market, making EV charging more accessible, efficient, and sustainable.



Key Market Drivers

Government Policy Support and Net-Zero Goals



One of the most influential drivers of the United Kingdom's EV charging infrastructure market is the strong policy push from the government toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The UK government has set ambitious targets to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, which is creating an urgent need for a robust, reliable, and widespread charging infrastructure. The Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) has introduced various schemes such as the EV Chargepoint Grant and the Local EV Infrastructure Fund to encourage the installation of home, workplace, and public charging points. These funding mechanisms have provided both individuals and local authorities the financial support needed to accelerate charging network deployment.



Moreover, the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act mandates that motorway service areas must install charging stations, reinforcing policy commitment to long-distance travel convenience. Such regulatory frameworks are not only catalyzing demand but also ensuring a structured and consistent rollout of charging points across the UK. As of 2024, the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate requires that 10% of all new van sales be zero-emission, with this target set to rise each year. This regulation is a significant driver of the United Kingdom's EV charging infrastructure market, as it accelerates the demand for reliable and widespread charging solutions



Key Market Challenges

Uneven Geographic Distribution of Charging Infrastructure



One of the primary challenges facing the UK's EV charging infrastructure market is the uneven geographic distribution of charging stations across the country. While metropolitan areas like London, Manchester, and Birmingham have seen significant investment and development in charging networks, rural and remote regions continue to lag behind. This disparity creates a "charging gap" that discourages EV adoption in less populated areas, where range anxiety remains a significant concern. Without convenient access to charging stations, potential users in these regions may hesitate to transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric alternatives.



Furthermore, this imbalance undermines the government's broader goal of inclusive and nationwide electrification. Local councils in rural areas often struggle with limited funding, planning constraints, and lower commercial viability for charging station installations, further exacerbating the disparity. Addressing this challenge requires targeted public funding, innovative mobile or shared charging solutions, and stronger collaboration between central authorities and local governments.



Key Market Trends

Expansion of Rapid and Ultra-Rapid Charging Networks



One of the most prominent trends in the UK EV charging infrastructure market is the growing emphasis on rapid and ultra-rapid charging stations. As electric vehicle adoption increases, users are demanding faster and more convenient charging experiences. In response, several infrastructure providers are rolling out high-speed chargers capable of delivering 100 kW to 350 kW, significantly reducing the time it takes to charge an EV. These rapid chargers are being strategically installed along major motorways, in retail parks, and at service stations to support long-distance travel and minimize downtime.



Companies like Gridserve, BP Pulse, and Ionity are actively expanding their networks with ultra-rapid hubs that feature multiple high-powered units, solar integration, and on-site amenities. This shift toward faster charging options is critical to alleviating range anxiety and making EVs a practical choice for both urban and intercity drivers. It also reflects a broader market evolution toward matching the convenience levels of traditional refueling infrastructure. As of study, in february 2025 industry report highlighted a 37% surge in UK public EV charging points in 2024, reaching 73,334 units. While 57% remained slow chargers, rapid and ultra-rapid infrastructure grew significantly.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse)

SWARCO UK (ChargePlace Scotland)

ChargeYourCar Ltd.

Fastned UK Limited

GRIDSERVE UK OMM Limited

Tesla Inc.

Shell International B.V.

Pod Point Limited

ABB Ltd.

Instavolt Limited

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type:

Two- Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Type:

AC

DC

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Mode:

Plug-in

Wireless

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Installed Location:

Commercial

Residential

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Connector Type:

Type 1

Type 2

UK 3-Pin

CHAdeMO

CCS

Others

United Kingdom Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjkg6e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment