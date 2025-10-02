United Kingdom $1.12 Bn Two Wheeler Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market was valued at USD 880.23 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.23%.

The United Kingdom two-wheeler market is witnessing notable growth, supported by increasing urban congestion, a growing preference for personal mobility, and rising environmental awareness. Consumers are increasingly turning to two-wheelers particularly electric bikes and scooters as practical, efficient, and eco-friendly commuting solutions. Government incentives, low running costs, and easier parking in dense urban areas are further driving adoption.







While traditional motorcycles remain popular, electric two-wheelers are rapidly gaining traction, especially among younger and eco-conscious riders. Motorcycle traffic across Great Britain rose by 3.5% in 2024, reaching 3.0 billion vehicle miles marking a 10.6% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels. This upward trend reflects growing reliance on motorcycles for personal mobility, helping drive market expansion. Technological advancements, expanding charging infrastructure, and the integration of smart features are also enhancing market appeal, positioning the UK as a key player in Europe's two-wheeler landscape.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Urban Congestion and Need for Efficient Mobility



One of the most significant drivers of the UK two-wheeler market is the increasing level of traffic congestion in urban areas. Cities such as London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh are experiencing heightened levels of vehicular traffic, resulting in longer travel times and higher fuel consumption. In this context, two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and e-bikes, are being increasingly adopted as practical alternatives for daily commuting.



Two-wheelers are more maneuverable, require less parking space, and can often bypass traffic jams via bus lanes or designated two-wheeler lanes. Commuters looking for time-saving, cost-effective travel solutions are drawn to two-wheelers as a means of avoiding delays associated with public transport or private cars. Additionally, the rising cost of car ownership, including fuel, insurance, maintenance, and parking, makes two-wheelers an economically viable solution for both working professionals and students. As UK cities continue to implement congestion charges and traffic control measures, two-wheeler adoption is expected to accelerate.



Key Market Challenges

Safety Concerns and Road Infrastructure Limitations



One of the most persistent challenges for the two-wheeler market in the UK is rider safety. Compared to car occupants, motorcyclists and cyclists face a significantly higher risk of injury or fatality in road accidents. According to government statistics, two-wheeler users represent a disproportionately high share of road casualties relative to their overall road usage. These safety concerns continue to deter potential consumers, particularly older riders and parents purchasing for their children.



Compounding this issue is the state of the UK's road infrastructure, which often lacks dedicated lanes or priority systems for two-wheelers. Many urban centers still do not have fully integrated cycling or scooter networks, making it difficult for riders to navigate safely alongside larger vehicles. Uneven road surfaces, potholes, and inadequate signage also pose hazards, especially for electric two-wheelers that require smooth and consistent surfaces for optimal performance. Although investments are being made to improve cycling and micro-mobility infrastructure, progress remains slow and fragmented across cities and regions. This lack of safe, dedicated infrastructure continues to hamper the adoption of two-wheelers, particularly among risk-averse demographics.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Smart and Connected Features



The integration of smart technologies and connected features is rapidly gaining popularity across the UK two-wheeler market. Manufacturers are focusing on making two-wheelers more intelligent and user-friendly, especially to appeal to tech-savvy, younger demographics. Modern motorcycles and electric scooters now come equipped with digital displays, GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration, enabling real-time ride analytics and route planning.



More advanced models offer Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities such as remote diagnostics, ride tracking, geo-fencing, anti-theft alerts, and even over-the-air software updates. These connected features not only improve rider safety and convenience but also enhance the overall user experience by making two-wheelers more interactive and intuitive. As UK consumers increasingly demand the same level of digital functionality in their personal mobility devices as they do in smartphones and cars, the trend toward smart two-wheelers is expected to accelerate.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $880.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1120 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

BMW Group UK

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Harley-Davidson Europe Ltd

Honda Motor Co.,Ltd.

KTM Motorcycles

Piaggio & C. SpA

Royal Enfield UK Limited

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

Yamaha Motor Company Limited

United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type:

Motorcycle

Scooter/Moped

United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

United Kingdom Two Wheeler Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zm8qj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment