United Kingdom $25+ Bn Carbonated Beverages Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F

The United Kingdom Carbonated Beverages Market was valued at USD 19.35 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 25.64 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.80%. The United Kingdom carbonated beverages market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of factors such as increasing consumer demand for diverse beverage options, shifting preferences towards healthier alternatives, and innovation in flavours and packaging.







Key Market Drivers

Health-Conscious Consumer Preferences



A notable shift towards health-consciousness among UK consumers is influencing the carbonated beverages market. With increasing awareness of health issues related to sugar consumption, there is a growing demand for low-calorie, low-sugar, and functional beverages. Manufacturers are responding by reformulating products to reduce sugar content and introducing beverages with added functional benefits, such as vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients. 62% of UK consumers are actively reducing sugar intake (Public Health England, 2023).This trend is particularly evident in the popularity of sparkling water and other healthier alternatives to traditional sugary soft drinks. The market's adaptation to these preferences is essential for sustaining growth and meeting consumer expectations.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Pressures and Sugar Tax Implications



The introduction of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy (SDIL) in 2018 marked a significant regulatory intervention aimed at reducing sugar consumption. While the levy has led to a 19% reduction in sugar content across carbonated soft drinks, it has also imposed financial burdens on manufacturers. Average price of carbonated drinks increased by 7.2% in 2023 due to rising production costs (Office for National Statistics, 2024). Products with higher sugar content incur higher taxes, leading to increased production costs.

Some companies have responded by reformulating products to reduce sugar levels, while others have opted to reduce pack sizes or increase prices to maintain profitability. 90% of manufacturers reformulated drinks to avoid the tax (British Soft Drinks Association, 2023).These adjustments can affect consumer purchasing decisions and may lead to market fragmentation, with health-conscious consumers gravitating towards lower-sugar options, potentially sidelining traditional sugary beverages.



Key Market Trends

Health-Conscious Consumption and Functional Beverages



As health awareness increases, UK consumers are gravitating towards carbonated beverages that offer functional benefits. This trend is evident in the rising popularity of drinks infused with probiotics, vitamins, and adaptogens, catering to those seeking wellness-oriented options. Brands are responding by introducing products that not only provide refreshment but also contribute to consumers' health goals. This shift is prompting manufacturers to innovate and reformulate their offerings to align with the growing demand for beverages that support overall well-being.

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.35 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.64 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8%
Regions Covered United Kingdom



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Anadolu Grubu Holding A.S.

National Beverage Corp.

Refresco Group B.V.

Monster Beverage Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

Jones Soda Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

PepsiCo, Inc.

Danone S.A.

United Kingdom Carbonated Beverages Market, By Product:

Soft Drinks

Water

Sports & Energy Drinks

Others

United Kingdom Carbonated Beverages Market, By Flavor:

Cola

Fruit Based

Others

United Kingdom Carbonated Beverages Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Service Outlets

Transport Terminals

Online

United Kingdom Carbonated Beverages Market, By Region:

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

