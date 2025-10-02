Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Conference 2026 Returns to London on March 18-19, 2026 to Spotlight Serialization, Blockchain, AI, and Supply Chain Resilience

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026 (London, United Kingdom - Mar 18th-19th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 8th edition of the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World returns to London, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and transformative opportunities across pharmaceutical supply chains.
With an emphasis on streamlined operations, advanced technologies, and sustainable strategies, the conference aims to build a resilient ecosystem that ensures efficiency, transparency, and adaptability across every stage - from manufacturing to distribution, while addressing key areas such as serialization, traceability, packaging & labelling, and logistics.
Collaborating for Resilient Supply Chains
This summit connects supply chain professionals, technology pioneers, and regulatory leaders to drive collaboration, share actionable insights, and implement strategies for seamless integration across supply chain networks.
Pioneering Innovation Across the Value Chain
From serialization advancements to digital transformation and intelligent risk management, the conference explores forward-thinking solutions that deliver scalable results and sustainable industry growth.
Key Themes:
- End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility
- Real-time monitoring and traceability across the supply chain.
- Supply Chain Optimization
- Designing efficient and responsive supply chain networks.
- Sustainable Serialization Strategy
- Ensuring compliance and enhancing product security.
- Advanced Track & Trace Solutions
- Integration across production and logistics.
- Packaging and Labelling Technologies
- Enhancing product safety, efficiency, and compliance.
- Blockchain Adoption
- Enabling transparency, traceability, and security.
- Warehouse & Logistics
- Streamlining storage, distribution, and inventory.
- Data-Driven Analytics
- Enabling agility and smarter decision-making.
- Anti-Counterfeiting
- Safeguarding product integrity and brand reputation.
- Automation and Industry 4.0
- Enhancing operational efficiency.
- AI and ML in Supply Chain
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Optimizing workflows.
- Brand and Cyber Security
- CMOs and Partnerships
- Collaborating with CMOs and building strategic partnerships.
- Regulatory Compliance
- Meeting global standards like DSCSA and EU FMD.
- Patient Safety Initiatives
- Building trust and transparency.
Unlock Opportunities, Insights, and Connections That Matter
At Business, we bring together the brightest minds, leaders, and trailblazers from across industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future.
- Networking Opportunities:
- Connect with industry leaders, regulatory experts, and technology innovators to expand your professional network.
- Expert Speakers:
- Gain valuable insights from thought leaders sharing strategies, case studies, and real-world best practices.
- Cutting-Edge Insights:
- Discover transformative technologies like IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain shaping the pharmaceutical supply chain.
- Strategic Partnerships:
- Forge meaningful collaborations to address critical supply chain challenges and drive innovation.
- Regulatory Compliance:
- Navigate global regulatory requirements for serialization, traceability, and anti-counterfeiting measures.
- Industry Best Practices:
- Learn actionable strategies from proven case studies and successful implementations across the industry.
Who Should Attend:
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors
- Supply Chain management companies
- Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers
- Packaging & Labelling Experts
- Authentication technology suppliers
- Operations and Portfolio Management
- Production Process Specialists
- Quality and Compliance Management
- Manufacturing Automation Professionals
- Digital Innovation Specialists (Blockchain, AI, ML)
- Data Analytics Experts
- Contract manufacturing organisation (CMOs)
- Contract packaging organisation (CPOs)
- Brand protection and security companies
- Healthcare research organizations
- Pharmaceutical industry professional associations
- Anti-Counterfeiting organisations
- IT service providers
- Cloud & Big Data Experts
- Intellectual Property Specialists, Investigators, and Trademark Counsel
- Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
- Pharmacists
- Cold Chain Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials
- Transportation and Logistics Professionals
Conference Speakers
- Grant Courtney, Founder & Principal Consultant, Smarter and Safer Products
- Frank Giroux, Manager of digital SCM transformation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals
- Jakub Urbanek, Delivery Manager, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD
- Miriam Haaf, Independent Supply Chain Consultant, Haaf Supply Chain Consulting
- Hugues ISEL, Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management, Roche
- Clare Bottle, Chief Executive, UK Warehousing Association
- Phil Blunden, Cyber and Supply Chain Security Engagement Manager, UK Ministry of Defence
- Radovan Simic, Director, Data & Digital, Bayer
- Tomas Fant, Director: Global Transport Solutions Operations Lead - Europe, Middle East & Africa, Pfizer
- Damjan Bonac, Legal Advisor, Agency for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices of the Republic of Slovenia
- Harry Hughes, Managing Director, FET Logistics Ltd
- Frederic Menardo, Head - Smart Supply Chain EMEA, NNIT
- Michel Ruegg, Associate Director, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD International GmbH
- Elena Veklenko, SC Serialization Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alex Marani, Senior Supplier Quality Engineer, MSD
- Sam Polfliet, Transport Solutions Operations Manager, Pfizer
- Shayoni Dutta, Data Science Manager, GSK
- Rene Trotha, Project Manager Track&Trace, Bayer
- Steven Ustel, IA Director, Stobbs
- Fernando Penteado, Global Head of Logistics, Galderma
- Kwee Lan Tan, Head of team, Regional Regulatory Lead, Emerging Markets, Boehringer Ingelheim
- Neha Mehta, Regulatory CMC Facilitator, Novartis
- Stephen Wilkins, CEO, Davies Development and Testing
- Mike Isles, Executive Director, Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines
- Meta He, Global Business Manager Track & Trace, Beijing Acctrue Technology
- Monitha Harilkumar, Director, Data & Digital Acceleration Lead, Roche
- Emma Shepherd, Business Development Manager, International Health Partners
- Scott Huffman, Associate Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bill Garrett, Chief Technology Officer, BHV Broadcast
- Mohamed Fayez Monir, Head of Third party manufacturing Middle East, Turkey, Africa & India, Boehringer Ingelheim
- Gregoire Saget, Head of product conformity and partnerships, Spectral Engines
- Collins Nduka, Supply chain and supplier quality assurance, Consultant
- Oksana Pyzik, Associate Professor, UCL
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx23oh
