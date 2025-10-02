Pharma Supply Chain & Security World Conference 2026 Returns to London on March 18-19, 2026 to Spotlight Serialization, Blockchain, AI, and Supply Chain Resilience

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2026 (London, United Kingdom - Mar 18th-19th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 8th edition of the Pharma Supply Chain & Security World returns to London, bringing together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and transformative opportunities across pharmaceutical supply chains.

With an emphasis on streamlined operations, advanced technologies, and sustainable strategies, the conference aims to build a resilient ecosystem that ensures efficiency, transparency, and adaptability across every stage - from manufacturing to distribution, while addressing key areas such as serialization, traceability, packaging & labelling, and logistics.

Collaborating for Resilient Supply Chains

This summit connects supply chain professionals, technology pioneers, and regulatory leaders to drive collaboration, share actionable insights, and implement strategies for seamless integration across supply chain networks.

Pioneering Innovation Across the Value Chain

From serialization advancements to digital transformation and intelligent risk management, the conference explores forward-thinking solutions that deliver scalable results and sustainable industry growth.

Key Themes:

End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility Real-time monitoring and traceability across the supply chain.

Supply Chain Optimization Designing efficient and responsive supply chain networks.

Sustainable Serialization Strategy Ensuring compliance and enhancing product security.

Advanced Track & Trace Solutions Integration across production and logistics.

Packaging and Labelling Technologies Enhancing product safety, efficiency, and compliance.

Blockchain Adoption Enabling transparency, traceability, and security.

Warehouse & Logistics Streamlining storage, distribution, and inventory.

Data-Driven Analytics Enabling agility and smarter decision-making.

Anti-Counterfeiting Safeguarding product integrity and brand reputation.

Automation and Industry 4.0 Enhancing operational efficiency.

AI and ML in Supply Chain Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Optimizing workflows.

Brand and Cyber Security

CMOs and Partnerships Collaborating with CMOs and building strategic partnerships.

Regulatory Compliance Meeting global standards like DSCSA and EU FMD.

Patient Safety Initiatives Building trust and transparency.



Unlock Opportunities, Insights, and Connections That Matter

At Business, we bring together the brightest minds, leaders, and trailblazers from across industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, regulatory experts, and technology innovators to expand your professional network.

Expert Speakers: Gain valuable insights from thought leaders sharing strategies, case studies, and real-world best practices.

Cutting-Edge Insights: Discover transformative technologies like IoT, AI, ML, and Blockchain shaping the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Strategic Partnerships: Forge meaningful collaborations to address critical supply chain challenges and drive innovation.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigate global regulatory requirements for serialization, traceability, and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Industry Best Practices: Learn actionable strategies from proven case studies and successful implementations across the industry.



Who Should Attend:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors

Supply Chain management companies

Serialization, Track and Trace solution providers

Packaging & Labelling Experts

Authentication technology suppliers

Operations and Portfolio Management

Production Process Specialists

Quality and Compliance Management

Manufacturing Automation Professionals

Digital Innovation Specialists (Blockchain, AI, ML)

Data Analytics Experts

Contract manufacturing organisation (CMOs)

Contract packaging organisation (CPOs)

Brand protection and security companies

Healthcare research organizations

Pharmaceutical industry professional associations

Anti-Counterfeiting organisations

IT service providers

Cloud & Big Data Experts

Intellectual Property Specialists, Investigators, and Trademark Counsel

Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials

Pharmacists

Cold Chain Drug Regulatory Agencies and Customs Officials

Transportation and Logistics Professionals

Conference Speakers

Grant Courtney, Founder & Principal Consultant, Smarter and Safer Products

Founder & Principal Consultant, Smarter and Safer Products Frank Giroux, Manager of digital SCM transformation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Manager of digital SCM transformation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Jakub Urbanek, Delivery Manager, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD

Delivery Manager, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD Miriam Haaf, Independent Supply Chain Consultant, Haaf Supply Chain Consulting

Independent Supply Chain Consultant, Haaf Supply Chain Consulting Hugues ISEL, Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management, Roche

Global Quality Manager - Crisis Management, Roche Clare Bottle, Chief Executive, UK Warehousing Association

Chief Executive, UK Warehousing Association Phil Blunden, Cyber and Supply Chain Security Engagement Manager, UK Ministry of Defence

Cyber and Supply Chain Security Engagement Manager, UK Ministry of Defence Radovan Simic, Director, Data & Digital, Bayer

Director, Data & Digital, Bayer Tomas Fant, Director: Global Transport Solutions Operations Lead - Europe, Middle East & Africa, Pfizer

Director: Global Transport Solutions Operations Lead - Europe, Middle East & Africa, Pfizer Damjan Bonac, Legal Advisor, Agency for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices of the Republic of Slovenia

Legal Advisor, Agency for Medicinal Products and Medical Devices of the Republic of Slovenia Harry Hughes, Managing Director, FET Logistics Ltd

Managing Director, FET Logistics Ltd Frederic Menardo, Head - Smart Supply Chain EMEA, NNIT

Head - Smart Supply Chain EMEA, NNIT Michel Ruegg, Associate Director, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD International GmbH

Associate Director, Security & Traceability, Digital Supply Chain, MSD International GmbH Elena Veklenko, SC Serialization Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

SC Serialization Lead, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Alex Marani, Senior Supplier Quality Engineer, MSD

Senior Supplier Quality Engineer, MSD Sam Polfliet, Transport Solutions Operations Manager, Pfizer

Transport Solutions Operations Manager, Pfizer Shayoni Dutta, Data Science Manager, GSK

Data Science Manager, GSK Rene Trotha, Project Manager Track&Trace, Bayer

Project Manager Track&Trace, Bayer Steven Ustel, IA Director, Stobbs

IA Director, Stobbs Fernando Penteado, Global Head of Logistics, Galderma

Global Head of Logistics, Galderma Kwee Lan Tan, Head of team, Regional Regulatory Lead, Emerging Markets, Boehringer Ingelheim

Head of team, Regional Regulatory Lead, Emerging Markets, Boehringer Ingelheim Neha Mehta, Regulatory CMC Facilitator, Novartis

Regulatory CMC Facilitator, Novartis Stephen Wilkins, CEO, Davies Development and Testing

CEO, Davies Development and Testing Mike Isles, Executive Director, Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines

Executive Director, Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacy in the EU European Alliance for Access to Safe Medicines Meta He, Global Business Manager Track & Trace, Beijing Acctrue Technology

Global Business Manager Track & Trace, Beijing Acctrue Technology Monitha Harilkumar, Director, Data & Digital Acceleration Lead, Roche

Director, Data & Digital Acceleration Lead, Roche Emma Shepherd, Business Development Manager, International Health Partners

Business Development Manager, International Health Partners Scott Huffman, Associate Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Associate Director, Bristol-Myers Squibb Bill Garrett, Chief Technology Officer, BHV Broadcast

Chief Technology Officer, BHV Broadcast Mohamed Fayez Monir, Head of Third party manufacturing Middle East, Turkey, Africa & India, Boehringer Ingelheim

Head of Third party manufacturing Middle East, Turkey, Africa & India, Boehringer Ingelheim Gregoire Saget, Head of product conformity and partnerships, Spectral Engines

Head of product conformity and partnerships, Spectral Engines Collins Nduka, Supply chain and supplier quality assurance, Consultant

Supply chain and supplier quality assurance, Consultant Oksana Pyzik, Associate Professor, UCL

