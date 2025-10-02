Textile Recycling Market - Global Forecast Report to 2030 | Pre-Consumer Waste Gains Traction in Textile Recycling Market

Cotton, a key material due to its biodegradability, holds the second-largest share, while pre-consumer waste is valued for its high-quality fibers. Mechanical recycling remains a popular process for its cost-effectiveness. The online distribution channel, driven by digitalization, is rapidly expanding. North America is the second-largest regional market, backed by robust infrastructure and sustainability initiatives. Key players include Lenzing AG, Birla Cellulose, Unifi, Inc., and Patagonia, Inc.

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Recycling Market by Material (Cotton, Polyester & Polyester Fibers, Wool, Nylon & Nylon Fibers), Textile Waste, Process, Distribution Channel, End-Use (Apparel, Home Furnishing, Industrial & Institutional), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile recycling market, valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2025, is poised to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

Cotton remains a significant player in textile recycling, largely due to its extensive global utilization, biodegradability, and potential for reuse through both mechanical and chemical methods. As the second most used natural fiber, cotton consistently generates pre- and post-consumer waste, providing recyclers with substantial material for processing.

Mechanically recycled cotton finds numerous applications, including insulation and yarn, while its chemical recycling, though still in development, holds promise for producing high-value fibers. This recycling approach contributes to reduced water consumption and pesticide use, catering to sustainable brands aiming for a circular economy. Despite its lower durability compared to polyester, cotton's eco-friendly attributes sustain its importance in textile recycling.

Pre-consumer textile waste represents the second-largest market share in the textile recycling arena.

The predictable and consistent generation of pre-consumer waste during manufacturing processes makes it a key player in textile recycling. This category includes scrapped materials and excess fabrics, which are free from contaminants and easier to sort than post-consumer waste. Large-scale textile producers create these residues in bulk, presenting an attractive, economical raw material for recycling. The higher fiber quality of pre-consumer waste, unaffected by wear or dyes, makes it ideal for both mechanical and chemical recycling.

The mechanical process segment holds the second-largest share within the textile recycling process sector.

Favored for its cost-effectiveness and scalability, mechanical recycling involves shredding and carding used textiles into reusable fibers. This method, devoid of solvents and complex reactions, is eco-friendly and accessible in regions with limited technology, making it preferable for small to mid-scale ventures.

The online distribution channel is emerging as a significant player in the market.

As digitization advances, the online channel strengthens its position in the textile recycling market. Platforms enabling easy scheduling of pickups, donations, or purchases of recycled clothing appeal to environmentally conscious consumers. Furthermore, the direct interaction afforded by online channels reduces costs and increases accessibility, particularly among young, tech-savvy demographics.

North America is predicted to be the second-largest regional textile recycling market.

North America's advanced recycling infrastructure and strong regulatory frameworks support its significant role in textile recycling. The region produces considerable textile waste due to high clothing consumption and fast fashion trends, providing recyclers with a continuous supply. Initiatives promoting textile recovery are furthered by government policies, encouraging circular business models. Major players like Unifi, Inc., Patagonia, Inc., and Leigh Fibers contribute to the region's leadership in the production of recycled textile goods.

Key Players and Market Dynamics

Lenzing AG, Birla Cellulose, HYOSUNG TNC, and Renewcell are among the prominent companies profiled. The report categorizes the textile recycling market by material types, processes, waste types, distribution channels, end-use industries, and regions. It explores growth drivers, such as increasing textile waste and consumer demand for sustainable products, while addressing challenges like fast fashion and the lack of global waste traceability systems.

The report delves into the following key areas:

  • Analysis of growth drivers, constraints, and market opportunities.
  • Insights on technological advancements and new service launches.
  • Detailed examination of market development and diversification strategies.
  • Competitive assessment of top players, including Lenzing AG, Birla Cellulose, and Unifi, Inc.


Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages232
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 20258.41 billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203011.88 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Increasing Textile Waste due to Decreased Garment Life
    • High Emissions of Greenhouse Gases
    • Increasing Consumption of Energy and Water
  • Restraints
    • Usage of Harmful Chemicals
    • High Processing Cost and Poor Return on Investment
  • Opportunities
    • Growing Adoption of Circular Industries
    • Expansion in Emerging Economies
  • Challenges
    • Fast Fashion
    • Lack of Global Textile Waste Traceability Systems

Case Studies

  • Brazilian Textile and Clothing Industry
  • Textile Recycling Association
  • Textile Recycling Transformation

Company Profiles

  • Lenzing
  • Birla Cellulose (Grasim Industries Limited)
  • Hyosung Tnc.
  • Unifi, Inc.
  • Renewcell (Altor)
  • Patagonia, Inc.
  • Textile Recycling International (Waterland)
  • Leigh Fibers
  • Martex Fiber
  • The Woolmark Company
  • Toyobo Textile Co. Ltd.
  • Worn Again Technologies
  • Pure Waste
  • Remondis Se & Co. Kg
  • Retex Textiles Inc.
  • Boer Group
  • Infinited Fiber Company
  • Pistoni S.R.L
  • American Textile Recycling Service
  • Reju
  • Ecotex Group
  • Procotex
  • Iinouiio
  • Anandhi Texstyles
  • Usha Yarns Ltd
  • Gebr. Otto Baumwollfeinzwirnerei GmbH + Co. Kg

