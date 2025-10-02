5.9 billion green aviation fuel project marks strategic milestone for Khorezm as global green-energy hub

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Biofuels FE LLC Uzbekistan announced today the signing of key land and water agreements with the Khorezm Regional Government, marking a critical milestone in the implementation of its green aviation fuel project in Tuproqqala District, Khorezm.

This planned initiative represents an investment of USD 5.9 billion and will establish Central Asia’s first fully integrated biorefinery for zero-carbon aviation fuels. The facility is designed to produce 382,000 tonnes per year of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), 152,000 tonnes per year of Electro-Synthetic SAF (e-SAF), and 11,000 tonnes per year of renewable (green) diesel, supported by 2 GW of PEM electrolysers. The project represents the first step toward creating a climate-aligned aviation fuel supply chain in Uzbekistan and positioning the Khorezm region as an emerging hub for sustainable energy and industrial innovation.

The agreements were finalized during the International Investment Forum in Khiva, where Khorezm Governor Jurabek Rakhimov met with a delegation led by Mr. Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director. The discussions focused on next steps to advance the “Production of Environmentally Friendly Aviation Fuel” project following execution of the land and water agreements, which have now secured the essential resources required for project development.

The project is aligned with Uzbekistan’s national climate ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. By producing zero-carbon fuel at scale, the Khorezm SAF, e-SAF and green diesel will displace fossil fuel use in transport and industry, lowering greenhouse-gas emissions and advancing the country’s green energy transition.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the investment is expected to generate hundreds of skilled jobs and strengthen Uzbekistan’s position as a regional hub for green energy.

“This agreement is a landmark moment for Allied Biofuels and for Khorezm,” said Mr. Alfred Benedict, Chairman and Managing Director “By combining international expertise with local support, we are creating a facility that will not only supply sustainable aviation fuel at scale but also help Uzbekistan achieve its ambitious net-zero targets while fostering economic growth in the region.”

The Governor of Khorezm region, Mr. Jurabek Rakhimov, at a meeting within the framework of the International Investment Forum, expressed his gratitude to the company representatives for choosing the Khorezm region for the implementation of this project. He emphasized that the implementation of this project will further strengthen the region's position as a green energy center, create hundreds of jobs through the investments made, and make a significant contribution to the further development of the regional economy. He also announced that he would personally take control of the issues of providing the necessary land and infrastructure for the implementation of the project.

Once operational, the facility will become a flagship example of environmentally sustainable industry, generating significant volumes of SAF and e-SAF for domestic and international markets. The project underscores the region’s strategic commitment to climate-conscious growth, renewable energy innovation, and economic development.

About Allied Biofuels



Allied Biofuels FE LLC is an Uzbekistan-registered company developing Central Asia’s first world-scale integrated biorefinery to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Electro-SAF (e-SAF), and Renewable (Green) Diesel. Partnering with leading international technology providers, Allied Biofuels is designing, developing, and constructing a next-generation facility that will play a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition, delivering environmental benefits and driving economic growth in the region.

Media Contact

info@alliedbiofuels.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34544ba4-55ee-4a81-a8f8-f39fb1954695

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f4d0b69-7d58-4446-bde3-5002c103c927