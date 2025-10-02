Huize Holding Limited Announces Resignation of an Independent Director

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) ("Huize" or the "Company"), a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that Mr. Aaron Xiaolei Hou has tendered his resignation from his position as an independent director from the board of directors (the “Board”) and as a member of each of the nominating and corporate governance committee, the audit committee and the compensation committee of the Board, effective September 30, 2025, due to personal reasons. Mr. Hou's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. The Board has resolved to appoint Mr. Cunjun Ma as the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, replacing Mr. Hou’s role.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented: "On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Mr. Hou for his invaluable contributions during his tenure as an independent director. His experience and insights have been instrumental in supporting Huize's corporate governance and strategic development. We thank him for his dedication and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

