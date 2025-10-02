Hydropower Plant Construction Strategic Industry Report 2025: Market to Expand by Over $20 Billion by 2030 - Regional Energy Security Concerns Drive Investments in Hydropower Plant Development

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydropower Plant Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hydropower Plant Construction was estimated at US$80.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.





Hydropower plant construction is a complex and multi-faceted process that involves the development of infrastructure to harness the energy of flowing water for electricity generation. The process begins with site selection, which is critical as it determines the feasibility and potential output of the plant. This is followed by detailed engineering and design, which includes the construction of dams, reservoirs, and powerhouses.

The construction phase itself involves large-scale civil engineering projects, including tunneling, excavation, and the installation of turbines and generators. Given the environmental impact of such projects, hydropower plant construction also involves extensive environmental assessments and the implementation of mitigation measures to minimize ecological disruption.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Hydropower Plant Construction Market?



The growth in the hydropower plant construction market is driven by several factors. The global push towards renewable energy sources is a significant driver, as countries seek to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The increasing demand for electricity, particularly in developing regions, is also fueling the need for new hydropower projects.

Additionally, advancements in technology are making hydropower plants more efficient and cost-effective, encouraging further investment. Government policies and incentives aimed at promoting clean energy are another key factor driving market growth. Finally, the need for energy security and the diversification of energy sources are motivating countries to invest in hydropower as a reliable and sustainable energy option.



What Challenges Are Faced in Hydropower Plant Construction?



Constructing a hydropower plant presents several challenges, starting with the significant financial investment required. These projects often span several years and require careful planning and coordination across various stakeholders, including governments, contractors, and environmental groups.

The environmental impact is another major challenge, as the construction of dams and reservoirs can disrupt local ecosystems, affect water quality, and displace communities. Additionally, the technical challenges associated with building in remote or rugged terrains can lead to delays and increased costs. Regulatory hurdles and the need to balance energy production with environmental conservation add further layers of complexity to hydropower plant construction.



How Is Technology Influencing Hydropower Plant Construction?



Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in overcoming the challenges of hydropower plant construction. Modern engineering techniques, such as computer-aided design (CAD) and Building Information Modeling (BIM), are being used to improve the accuracy and efficiency of design and construction processes.

Advances in turbine technology have also led to more efficient and adaptable designs that can generate power from lower water flows, making it possible to harness energy in previously unsuitable locations. Additionally, remote sensing and drone technology are being used for site surveys and monitoring, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional surveying methods. These technologies are enabling the construction of more efficient and environmentally sustainable hydropower plants.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Pumped Storage Powerplants segment, which is expected to reach US$54.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Impoundment Powerplants segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $21.8 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $22.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Type (Pumped Storage Powerplants, Impoundment Powerplants, Diversion Powerplants (Run-of-River)); Capacity (Large Hydropower Plants, Medium Hydropower Plants, Small Hydropower Plants, Other Capacities)

Type (Pumped Storage Powerplants, Impoundment Powerplants, Diversion Powerplants (Run-of-River)); Capacity (Large Hydropower Plants, Medium Hydropower Plants, Small Hydropower Plants, Other Capacities) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Focus on Renewable Energy Propels Growth in Hydropower Plant Construction

Technological Advancements in Turbine Efficiency Strengthen Business Case for New Hydropower Plants

Climate Change Concerns Drive Adoption of Sustainable Hydropower Solutions

Increasing Demand for Stable and Reliable Energy Sources Generates Interest in Hydropower Plant Construction

Modernization of Aging Infrastructure Spurs Growth in Hydropower Renovation and Upgrading Projects

Global Water Scarcity Issues Accelerate Demand for Integrated Water Resource Management in Hydropower

Regional Energy Security Concerns Drive Investments in Hydropower Plant Development

