Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 09 25

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,717,627.20 euros
Headquarters: 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault
75008 PARIS
712 042 456 RCS Paris

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number of shares





Total number of voting rights
09/30/202578,397,034

Theoretical voting rights:
130,565,262



Exercisable voting rights:
130,052,971

Total number of shares and voting rights - 30 09 25

