HP Accelerates the Future of Work

News Highlights:

Announces 14 innovations to enhance workspaces, AI workflows, remote device support, and smart printing experiences.

Introduces new ways to curate and maximize workspace with the latest displays and a dock that features proximity activation.

Innovates AI development with the HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station and new HP ZGX Toolkit.

Empowers IT with new features, like Remote Connect, to securely access employee devices, perform live troubleshooting, and remediate issues using HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP).

Advances printing with AI-powered features for smarter, more sustainable workflows, alongside the new HP DesignJet T870 and HP Envy Photo series.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced new products and services designed to help people work without limits with greater ease and purpose. Transforming and simplifying the work experience, HP is boosting productivity, sparking creativity, and driving fulfillment.

As the modern workforce operates across office, remote, and mobile environments, employees need technology that enables seamless productivity, collaboration, and creativity. However, findings from HP’s 2025 Working Relationship Index reveal that only 20% of knowledge workers feel they have access to the technology needed to truly support this hybrid way of working1. HP is continuously advancing its portfolio of products and services to drive employee fulfillment—not just through enhanced productivity, but to create integrated platforms that foster deeper engagement and connection.

Powering Work Without Limits for Employees

Today’s employees expect a hybrid experience that works anywhere – in the office, at home, or on the go – while empowering them to be confident, creative, and productive.

Personalized Workspaces

An element of the future of work is personalized workspaces to spark ideas and elevate performance. New workspace innovations include:

Double the screens for bigger possibilities. Remote workers, sales pros, and creative experts are no longer confined to one screen while on the go with the HP Series 5 Pro 14” Portable Monitor , the world’s first Neo:LED commercial portable monitor with dual 100% color coverage. 2 Perfect for people requiring a second display for color-critical workflows, its stylish, ultra-portable design offers WQXGA resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 3 and IPS Black with Neo:LED panel technology for striking brightness and clarity.

Remote workers, sales pros, and creative experts are no longer confined to one screen while on the go with the , the world’s first Neo:LED commercial portable monitor with dual 100% color coverage. Perfect for people requiring a second display for color-critical workflows, its stylish, ultra-portable design offers WQXGA resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and IPS Black with Neo:LED panel technology for striking brightness and clarity. A multi-tasking, conferencing powerhouse. Whether it is nonstop video calls or mega-tasking – do it all with the HP Series 5 Pro 49” Conferencing Monitor . The display’s ultrawide 49-inch display is the world’s first ultrawide conferencing monitor with integrated AI noise reduction 4 for immersive, distraction-free meetings. At the same time, Virtual Multiple Display 5 creates up to three virtual workspaces to organize applications, content, and desktop windows for streamlined productivity.

Whether it is nonstop video calls or mega-tasking – do it all with the . The display’s ultrawide 49-inch display is the world’s first ultrawide conferencing monitor with integrated AI noise reduction for immersive, distraction-free meetings. At the same time, Virtual Multiple Display creates up to three virtual workspaces to organize applications, content, and desktop windows for streamlined productivity. Productivity without missing a beat. Heading back to a desk after a meeting has never been easier with the HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock , part of the world’s first docks with proximity activation. 6 The dock features HP Quick Connect, which utilizes Bluetooth to detect a PC as it’s approaching and wakes paired technology to start work immediately. The dock also offers users a single cord connection 7 to power multiple 4K displays for a clean setup. ITDMs also gain remote management without disrupting employee workflows.

Heading back to a desk after a meeting has never been easier with the , with proximity activation. The dock features HP Quick Connect, which utilizes Bluetooth to detect a PC as it’s approaching and wakes paired technology to start work immediately. The dock also offers users a single cord connection to power multiple 4K displays for a clean setup. ITDMs also gain remote management without disrupting employee workflows. Boost productivity with new peripherals. Personalize workspaces with new keyboard and mouse options from HP. The HP Ultra-Fast Scroll Wireless Mouse 785M is the world’s first battery-free, wireless mouse powered by a supercapacitor with a side scroll wheel8 The HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 725M features a 21° tilt for natural hand positioning and the familiar feel of a standard mouse. The HP Multi-Device Dual-Mode Mouse and Keyboard Combo with Palm Rest 580C/585C offers comfort and flexibility.

Pioneering A New Era in AI Development

HP is revolutionizing AI computing with a local, high-performance solution and curated software experiences designed for developers, researchers, and data scientists.

Built for AI development. The HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station is designed for the era of Agentic AI. It provides exceptional petaFLOP-class performance in a compact desktop form factor. Featuring the cutting-edge NVIDIA ® GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the ZGX Nano delivers up to 1,000 TOPS of AI performance and boasts 128 GB of coherent unified system memory. With full access to the NVIDIA AI software stack, developers can work with large-scale models directly on their desktops.

The is designed for the era of Agentic AI. It provides exceptional petaFLOP-class performance in a compact desktop form factor. Featuring the cutting-edge NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the ZGX Nano delivers up to 1,000 TOPS of AI performance and boasts 128 GB of coherent unified system memory. With full access to the NVIDIA AI software stack, developers can work with large-scale models directly on their desktops. Arming developers for AI. The ZGX Nano AI Station, combined with the HP ZGX Toolkit, equips developers with open-source frameworks, automated model evaluation through Ollama, and streamlined local model serving. With instant discovery, easy export, and flexible deployment options, developers reduce setup complexity and scale results seamlessly – from workstation to cloud. The ZGX Nano goes beyond traditional desktops, serving as a personal AI supercomputer optimized for AI agents, reasoning AI, and edge development workloads that previously required cloud-scale infrastructure.

Powering IT Without Limits

Today’s employees expect flexibility and seamless digital experiences. Limited IT resources, from tools to visibility and security and compliance pressures, make it challenging to maintain productivity, engagement, and consistent employee experiences. A unified platform is essential to free IT teams from endless support tickets by proactively identifying and resolving issues. To streamline support and enhance security, the right tools are necessary to free IT teams from reactive troubleshooting and enable a more resilient, productive workplace.

Making Work Work Smarter

HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) 9 is a digital ecosystem that brings together all of HP’s software and services capabilities into one AI-powered, cloud-based platform to help IT more easily manage devices and employee experiences throughout the technology lifecycle. New and enhanced WXP features include:

Optimized work efficiencies. Remote Connect is a new capability that will be fully integrated into WXP, enabling IT teams to securely access employee devices, perform live troubleshooting, and remediate issues directly through the platform. With this integration, IT teams gain immediate access to rich device history, telemetry, and real-time diagnostics, enabling them to resolve issues faster and even prevent them before they occur. For example, if a driver update causes multiple PCs to crash, WXP surfaces that insight instantly – something not possible with standalone tools – allowing IT to quickly identify the root cause and act across affected devices.

is a new capability that will be fully integrated into WXP, enabling IT teams to securely access employee devices, perform live troubleshooting, and remediate issues directly through the platform. With this integration, IT teams gain immediate access to rich device history, telemetry, and real-time diagnostics, enabling them to resolve issues faster and even prevent them before they occur. For example, if a driver update causes multiple PCs to crash, WXP surfaces that insight instantly – something not possible with standalone tools – allowing IT to quickly identify the root cause and act across affected devices. Real-time diagnostics. WXP will expand with enhanced data visualization and new metrics , including security KPIs, CPU temperature, and software health diagnostics, to help IT detect and address issues earlier.

WXP will expand with , including security KPIs, CPU temperature, and software health diagnostics, to help IT detect and address issues earlier. Intelligent insights powered by AI. New machine-learning-powered network insights and enhanced diagnostics are designed to help identify systemic issues on internal networks and reduce mean time to repair. WXP Collaboration (formerly known as HP Vyopta collaboration monitoring) will help IT teams improve near-real-time detection of network issues.

Smart Security

Just as employees want technology that adapts to their unique workstyles, they also expect devices that can keep pace. Snapdragon®-based PCs deliver the incredible battery life and performance hybrid workers need. HP is making ARM enterprise-ready with the first and only hardware-enforced virtualization-based threat isolation solution on Snapdragon®-based laptops.10 With Sure Click Enterprise11 and Wolf Pro Security12 now supported, organizations can fully unlock the performance and mobility of Snapdragon® PCs while protecting employees against AI-assisted ransomware and phishing attacks wherever work takes them.

Powering the Future of Print with AI for Work and Life

HP is redefining print with AI, transforming everyday tasks into seamless, intelligent experiences in the office and at home. Customers want more than reliable output – they expect solutions that save time, streamline workflows, and spark creativity.

AI-Driven Print Innovations

With AI at the core, HP is delivering new solutions that boost productivity, reduce complexity, and adapt to the way people work and live. Innovations include:

Smarter scanning for SMBs. With perfectly formatted scans, this HP AI feature delivers clean, professional-quality scans in one seamless step with automatic image correction, smart file naming for quick retrieval, and easy multi-page capture, so that customers can complete tasks faster and with less effort. 13 In addition, a new scan-to-email capability, rolling out in October, uses AI to summarize documents and draft an email with the file already attached, ready to send via email or chat.

With perfectly formatted scans, this feature delivers clean, professional-quality scans in one seamless step with automatic image correction, smart file naming for quick retrieval, and easy multi-page capture, so that customers can complete tasks faster and with less effort. In addition, a new scan-to-email capability, rolling out in October, uses AI to summarize documents and draft an email with the file already attached, ready to send via email or chat. Perfectly formatted prints . A new HP AI feature that allows users to print web pages and emails with precision — no awkward layouts or wasted pages. 14 HP AI easily removes unwanted content, so prints come out exactly as intended, whether for work, learning, or creating.

. A new HP AI feature that allows users to print web pages and emails with precision — no awkward layouts or wasted pages. HP AI easily removes unwanted content, so prints come out exactly as intended, whether for work, learning, or creating. Large Format reimagined for architects, engineers, and designers . With the new versatile HP DesignJet T870 24-inch Printer, the expanded HP Build Workspace platform, and updates to HP SitePrint, HP connects physical and digital workflows to empower AEC and design professionals to work smarter and faster with secure, sustainable printing and AI-powered design solutions.

The HP Envy Photo 7200/7900 All-in-One Printer series is among the first to be enabled with HP AI,15 bringing smarter printing to busy families. Designed for both high-quality photo prints and everyday documents, it produces vibrant, true-to-life prints with photo-enhanced ink and true-to-screen color technology.16 An intuitive touchscreen17 and the HP app18 make it simple to print, scan, and copy. Made with at least 60% recycled content,19 the series reflects HP’s commitment to sustainable design while delivering creativity and performance.

Pricing and Availability



The HP Series 5 Pro 14” Portable Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in December. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. The HP Series 5 Pro 49” Conferencing Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com in November. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com in November. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. The HP USB-C 100W G6 Dock is expected to be available on HP.com in November, starting at $259.

is expected to be available on HP.com in November, starting at $259. The HP Ultra Fast Scroll Wireless Mouse 785M is available to order now on HP.com for $79.99.

is available to order now on HP.com for $79.99. The HP Tilt Ergonomic Mouse 725M is expected to be available in December 2025 for $69.99.

is expected to be available in December 2025 for $69.99. The HP Multi-Device Dual-Mode Mouse and Keyboard Combo with Palm Rest 580C/585C is expected to be available in December for $74.99.

is expected to be available in December for $74.99. The HP ZGX Nano G1n AI Station is expected to be available on HP.com/ZGXNano this fall, 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability.

is expected to be available on HP.com/ZGXNano this fall, 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to availability. HP Workforce Experience Platform’s Remote Connect feature, enhanced visualization and metrics, and new machine-learning-powered network insights are expected to be available in November 2025.

and are expected to be available in November 2025. HP AI perfectly formatted print capabilities are available on select HP printers. For the complete list of available devices, visit www.hp.com/HP_AI .

are available on select HP printers. For the complete list of available devices, visit . HP AI perfectly formatted scan capabilities will be available in Spring 2026 on select HP printers.

will be available in Spring 2026 on select HP printers. The HP DesignJet T870 Printer is expected to be available in late October 2025.

is expected to be available in late October 2025. The HP Envy Photo 7200 All-in-One Printer series is available now on HP.com for $219.99.

series is available now on HP.com for $219.99. The HP Envy Photo 7900 All-in-One Printer series is available now on HP.com for $239.99.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services, and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com.

_____________________________

1 2025 HP Work Relationship Index Report. HP conducted a global survey on the world’s relationship with work across three audience groups, in 14 countries: the US, France, India, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. HP surveyed 18,200 desk-based workers in total – 14,000 knowledge workers (1,000 in each country), 2,800 IT decision makers (200 in each country), and 1,400 business leaders (100 in each country).

2 Based on panel manufacturer verification and HP’s internal analysis of 14” monitors with Neo:LED panel technology as of August 2025. All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

3 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary, either higher or lower.

4 Based on HP's internal analysis as of March 2025, the 549pm is the world's most intelligent commercial ultrawide conferencing monitor based on its integrated webcam featuring a built-in microphone array that applies deep learning models (Deep Neural Network) via chip-based AI to distinguish human voices and reduce surrounding noises. This claim is based on a comparison of commercially available ultrawide conferencing monitors with integrated webcams known to HP at the time of this analysis. The 'intelligent' classification specifically refers to the on-device processing of audio data using a dedicated chip and Deep Neural Network technology for advanced noise reduction.

5 Available through HP Display Center - Virtual Multiple Displays. HP Display Center is available for download on the Microsoft store for Windows or support.hp.com for Windows and MacOS. Host PC requires USB-C® (Alt Mode DisplayPort™) connection to enable Virtual Multiple Display and Windows 10 or higher.

6 Based on HP’s internal analysis of USB-C dock technology as of July 2025. Most advanced pertains to Windows and macOS compatibility, integrated LED light bar that communicates dock status, multiple end-user replaceable components for serviceability, and integrated proximity activation.

7 For full data and video capability, the PC must support either: DisplayPort alt mode, Thunderbolt 3 alt mode, or USB4 through its USB-C port. Charging and port replication are supported on notebooks that have implemented the USB-C Power Delivery specifications. HP Quick Connect, Wake-on LAN from warm and cold dock, Wake-on LAN from S4/S5, and MAC Address Pass-Through, S0, S3, S4, S5 warm and cold dock features only function on HP or HP supported notebooks. HP does not provide ethernet and audio drivers on Mac PCs. Power button to turn off or to wake the system depends on implementation of the related and optional Power Delivery specification.

8 Based on HP's internal analysis with supercapacitor energy storage and a side scroll wheel as of Sept. 2025.

9 HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) is available in various tiers with optional add-on solutions in various term licenses. WXP is for commercial customers and some features and capabilities may require additional purchase of HP Services and/or commercial hardware supporting the HP Insights agent for Windows, Mac, & Android available for download at https://workforceexperience.hp.com/software.admin.hp.com/software. For full system requirements and services that require the agent, please visit https://workforceexperience.hp.com/requirements. Activation and restrictions may apply. The agent collects telemetry and analytics around devices and applications that integrate into the Workforce Experience platform and is not sold as a standalone service. The agent is ISO27001, ISO27701, ISO27017 and SOC2 Type2 certified for Information Security.

10 Based on HP’s internal competitive feature analysis and publicly available specifications as of August 2025, HP is the first and only vendor to offer a software solution with hardware-enforced virtualization-based threat isolation capabilities run locally on the endpoint on Qualcomm Snapdragon/ARM based laptops. Requires a Snapdragon-based HP laptop with Windows 11 or higher and included on select HP PCs or purchased as a software license option.

11 HP Sure Click Enterprise is sold separately and requires Windows 8 or higher and Microsoft Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Chromium or Firefox are supported. Supported attachments include Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and PDF files, when Microsoft Office or Adobe Acrobat are installed.

HP Wolf Pro Security Edition is available preloaded on select SKUs and, depending on the HP product purchased, includes a paid 1-year or 3-year license.

Requires an Apple or Android mobile device, an HP AI-enabled printer and the HP app. Certain HP AI features are available in English language only, and may vary by printer model/country, and between desktop /mobile applications.

Requires Windows 11. HP AI features are available in U.S. English only and requires a U.S. location for printer setup. Availability of features varies by supported printers.

Requires Windows 11. The first set of HP AI features are available in English only and requires US location for printer setup. Feature availability varies by region.

16 P3 Color Requirement: Images originally in P3 or converted to P3 before printing are required. Print Paths: Supported only through iOS AirPrint and the HP Smart App on Android/iOS. Duplex Photo Printing available only via the HP app; users must follow the app’s workflow. HP is not responsible for color variations due to unsupported formats or third-party conversions. Features may vary by device and app version.

HP Envy Photo 7200 printers have HP's latest and most intuitive color touchscreen technology, compared to HP's current printer display technology, and self-healing Wi-Fi®, HP's best and most reliable wireless technology to experience uninterrupted printing, compared to current HP printers' wireless technology.

HP Smart and myHP are now the HP app, available for download on Windows 10 or 11 PCs; macOS computers; and for Apple and Android mobile phones and tablets. The HP app requires download available at www.hp.com/hp-app. Not all HP devices, services, apps are available in the HP app. Certain features are available in English language only, and may vary by printer and PC model/country, and between desktop/mobile applications.

19 Recycled plastic is expressed as a percentage of the total weight of plastic. Post-consumer recycled is based on the definition set in the EPEAT standard for imaging equipment, IEEE 1680.2.

