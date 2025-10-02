Kaldalón hf.: CORRECTION: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant to Buyback Program

On July 14, Kaldalón announced the purchase of its own shares under a buyback program in week 28. The announcement stated that 2,544,345 of its own shares had been purchased at a purchase price of ISK 61,909,963, as further detailed in the announcement.

Kaldalón received corrected information that in that week, Kaldalón purchased 2,549,537 own shares for ISK 62,035,609, as detailed below:

Date Time Volume Price Purchae price Own shares post trans. 8.7.2025 10:28:10 635,000 24,2 15.367.000 1.164.764 9.7.2025 10:02:13 500.000 24 12.000.000 1.664.764 10.7.2025 10:32:15 500.000 24 12.000.000 2.164.764 10.7.2025 14:23:49 4.845 24,2 117.249 2.169.609 10.7.2025 14:55:39 4.500 24,2 108.900 2.174.109 10.7.2025 15:29:38 5.192 24,2 125.646 2.179.301 11.7.2025 14:35:44 15.931 24,6 391.903 2.195.232 11.7.2025 15:29:58 120.000 24,8 2.976.000 2.315.232 11.7.2025 15:29:58 484.069 24,8 12.004.911 2.799.301 11.7.2025 15:29:58 280.000 24,8 6.944.000 3.079.301 2.549.537 62.035.609

As before, these ransactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

In addition to the above correction, Kaldalón's announcement from 29 September is hereby corrected. The announcement stated an updated status of the company's transactions according to the buyback program after week 39.

Prior to last week's transactions, Kaldalón held 13,369,850 of its own shares. Following the transactions, Kaldalón holds 13,869,850 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.28% of the company's total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón has purchased a total of 13,869,850 own shares under the program, equivalent to 1.28% of the company's total issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 341,645,882.

The company's announcements from 14 July and 29 September are hereby corrected.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

jon.gunnarsson@kaldalon.is