Simply Good Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 23, 2025

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a leader in the Nutritional Snacking category, today announced it will report financial results for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 on Thursday, October 23, 2025. A press release will be issued that morning, followed by a live conference call beginning at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Geoff Tanner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Bealer, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S., or 201-689-8263 from international locations. A live webcast, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain accessible through Thursday, October 30, 2025, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13755448.

