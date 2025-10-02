Cibus Announces Positive Field Trial Results for Second-Generation Herbicide Tolerance (HT2) Edited Canola

Field testing confirms efficacy of HT2 trait in Canola under real-world conditions

HT2 trait will be offered to potential seed licensing partners for introduction into commercial Canola seed products

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company”), a leading agricultural technology company developing and licensing advanced gene edited plant traits that enable improved productivity, higher yields, lower input costs, and more sustainable farming, today announced the completion of field testing for its second-generation herbicide tolerance (HT2) edited Canola with positive results.

“Our second-generation herbicide tolerance edited canola previously performed well in greenhouse trials and has now shown positive results in our 2025 Canola field trials,” said Jim Radtke, PhD, Senior VP of Product Development at Cibus. “Achieving this milestone is an important step toward providing the Canola industry with a more effective, flexible tool for weed management, and it reflects the continued progress we are making in rapidly delivering innovative, sustainable trait solutions.”

Field testing is an essential step in validating trait performance under real-world conditions. Following successful greenhouse evaluations, Cibus conducted HT2 Canola field trials during the 2025 growing season at multiple US locations. Because growers often rely on multiple herbicides to manage weed pressure in their fields, traits like HT2 can help improve control with fewer herbicide applications. In addition, HT2 can also be “stacked” with other herbicide resistance traits, giving growers additional options and greater flexibility in their approach to weed management.

“Our technologies, which allow for complex edits that enhance productivity, hold great promise for the future of agriculture and we are very pleased to see the validation of our work in this season’s field trials for HT2 in Canola,” said Greg Gocal, PhD, Co-Founder, Executive VP and Chief Scientific Officer at Cibus. “Cibus continues to exhibit its ability to develop novel traits using its timebound and predicable approach with an aim of delivering higher yields, better crop management, and more nutritious foods while drastically shortening the time of development, reducing cost and enhancing speed to market for the benefit of growers.”

Cibus’ weed management solutions aim to deliver crop seeds with tolerance in both existing and novel herbicides, giving farmers new and more effective options for managing weeds. Traits such as HT2 are designed to help farmers protect yield by combatting weeds resistant to widely used herbicides and to support crops that require multiple herbicide solutions. The positive trial results are also a strong demonstration of Cibus’ Rapid Trait Development System™ (RTDS®), which enables trait development in significantly less time than conventional breeding or GMO approaches, and advances the Company’s strategy to build a broad portfolio of herbicide tolerance traits across multiple crops.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus’ long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.

