George Medicines strengthens global commercialization strategy for GMRx2 with exclusive Biolab Farmacêutica licensing agreement in Brazil

Biolab Farmacêutica gains exclusive rights in Brazil to GMRx2, an innovative single pill combination of three medicines, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations, designed to deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with an established safety profile

George Medicines receives upfront licensing fee and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a stepped royalty rate on sales in Brazil

Third licensing agreement for GMRx2 follows deals with Bausch Health in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America, and with Azurity Pharmaceuticals in the US





London, UK, 2 October 2025 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Biolab Farmacêutica (“Biolab”), one of Brazil’s largest pharmaceutical companies, granting Biolab exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval of, and to commercialize, GMRx2 in Brazil.

GMRx2 is an innovative single pill combination of three medicines, telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide, for the treatment of hypertension, developed in three doses, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations. Its multi-mechanism approach and available doses are formulated to deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of a triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with the safety profile of established antihypertensive medications.

Most patients with hypertension will require two or more medicines to bring their blood pressure under control, and globally recognized treatment guidelines acknowledge the preferred use of single pill combination therapy and the benefit of their early use.1,2,3

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “This partnership in Brazil further strengthens our global commercial strategy for GMRx2 and follows on swiftly from the product’s regulatory approval in the US and licensing agreements covering the US, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America markets. The clinically-proven efficacy of this triple combination product, with its multiple dosing options including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations, coupled with its established safety profile, has the potential to address key challenges in current hypertension treatment approaches. Through our partnership with Biolab we have an opportunity with GMRx2 to meaningfully advance cardiovascular care in Brazil.”

Fabio Amorosino, Chief Executive Officer of Biolab Farmacêutica, said: “The partnership with George Medicines for the exclusive commercialization of GMRx2 reinforces Biolab’s strategic presence in the cardiovascular segment. The medication, which will undergo regulatory approval in Brazil, represents a significant innovation in hypertension treatment. With a solid infrastructure and strong medical presence, we are well prepared to expand access to effective and safe healthcare solutions for the population.”

Under the terms of the licensing agreement, George Medicines will receive an upfront licensing fee and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as a future recurring revenue stream through a stepped royalty rate on sales of GMRx2 in the licensed territory. In return, Biolab Farmacêutica is granted a license to exclusively commercialize GMRx2, supplied by George Medicines. Biolab is responsible for seeking regulatory approval of GMRx2, with support from George Medicines.

This is George Medicines’ third licensing and supply agreement for GMRx2, following the agreement established with Bausch Health in January 2025 granting exclusive rights in Canada, Mexico, Colombia and Central America, and with Azurity Pharmaceuticals in July 2025 granting exclusive rights in the US. Further collaborations are anticipated as part of George Medicines’ commitment to bring the value of this important medicine to patients globally.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg; 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase III studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial investigating the potential of GMRx2 for the prevention of stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) is ongoing.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

About Biolab Farmacêutica

Promoting a future with better quality of life requires a relentless pursuit of safe and innovative treatments. That’s why Biolab, a Brazilian pharmaceutical company founded in 1997 with international presence, invests in research and strategic partnerships to overcome the growing challenges in healthcare.

With nearly 4,000 employees and one of the largest sales forces in the country, Biolab stands out among Brazil’s leading pharmaceutical companies. In 2025, it was recognized in LinkedIn’s Top Companies ranking as one of the 15 best companies to work for in Brazil, based on criteria such as growth opportunities, skill development, diversity, and stability.

Biolab operates across multiple specialties, including dermatology, gynecology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pediatrics, general medicine, and central nervous system treatments, and is a leader in cardiology. Its business units—Biolab Genéricos, Avert Humana, and Avert Biolab Saúde Animal—contribute to a portfolio of over 500 products.

Biolab is in constant growth. It has three production units and is building a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex. And it doesn’t stop there: in Canada, Biolab became the first Brazilian pharmaceutical company to establish a research center and acquired Exzell Pharma to expand its global footprint.

Experience Evolution!

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to George Medicines’ financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to George Medicines’ growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including George Medicines’ ability to successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of drug candidates.

