Permute Surpasses $1M in Transaction Volume in One Month Since Launch

Bangalore, India, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permute, an accessible Bitcoin bridge platform, announced that it has surpassed $1 million in transaction volume since its launch on August 26, 2025. This milestone was achieved through more than 1,000 transactions, averaging $1,100 each, and nearly $25,000 in daily volume. The strong early adoption reflects growing trust in Permute’s platform and its mission to unlock Bitcoin liquidity across blockchains.

Formerly known as BitcoinBridge, Permute provides a secure and cost-efficient way to transfer native Bitcoin across leading blockchain networks. With transaction fees as low as 0.1%, Permute is up to 10× more economical than competing bridges.

Built to scale, Permute’s architecture is designed to support transaction volumes of up to $1.5 billion per month. Its dynamic liquidity routing system minimizes idle funds and cuts costs by ~90%, enabling a sustainable low-fee model. The platform can also be deployed to new chains within days, rapidly expanding reach for users.

Permute enables Bitcoin holders to move value across leading blockchains at scale whether millions or even hundreds of millions without relying on per-chain smart contracts or fragmented liquidity pools. Its architecture is anchored in Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), which perform in-enclave verification and eliminate the need for custodial wrappers or intermediaries. This design makes it possible to settle transactions in actual Bitcoin while keeping fees as low as 0.1%—nearly 10× cheaper than traditional bridges.

Security is another aspect that differentiates Permute from its competitors. Permute uses Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) and threshold cryptography to secure keys and signing. These features are similar to the security techniques used by top exchanges and institutions in the broader crypto industry.

Permute currently supports major networks and assets including Ethereum, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Berachain, BNB Chain, wBTC, USDT, USDC, and DAI, with additional integrations already in development.

Now live on mainnet, Permute is open to all users. To showcase its cost advantage, the platform offers a savings calculator that lets users instantly see how much they stand to save on fees when moving Bitcoin across chains with Permute.

About Permute

Permute is a native Bitcoin bridge, enabling secure, low-cost swaps of BTC into leading blockchains and assets like ETH, AVAX, BNB, ARB, and more. Built for both retail and institutions. Permute combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees (0.1%), and non-custodial security to deliver the most reliable bridge for unlocking Bitcoin in DeFi.

