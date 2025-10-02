KYVERNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation Into Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Kyverna on December 9, 2024 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s offering documents issued in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on February 8, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Kyverna have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Kyverna was in possession of adverse data related to one of its ongoing trials. The Company’s lead product was negatively impacted by the undisclosed adverse data, which made the trends and disclosed results in the offering documents misleading. The Company’s discussion of risk factors failed to adequately describe the risk of it withholding clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kyverna, investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Kyverna, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



