MissQuito, a Women-Led Mosquito Control Company, Announces Grand Opening of New Franchise in Helotes, Texas

HELOTES, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led and run mosquito control company, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Helotes, TX. Owned and operated by long-term Helotes residents Lisa and Stephen Mata, the new location will serve Boerne, Cross Mountain, Helotes, and Shavano Park.

“We’re not just opening a business—we’re creating a lasting legacy for our family and a valuable service for our community,” said Stephen. “As longtime Helotes residents, we’re dedicated to providing safe and effective pest control solutions to protect the homes and families of our neighbors.”

The Matas bring a deep commitment to their community and a strong background in the financial services industry. With over 30 years of experience in financial services and real estate lending, Lisa understands the importance of maintaining and safeguarding one of life’s most significant investments—your home.

“We understand that a home is one of the largest investments a family will make and keeping it pest-free is essential for safety and comfort,” said Lisa.

Drawn to MissQuito's women-led leadership and its commitment to community service, the Matas provide flexible, family-friendly pest control that’s both effective and hassle-free. Their services include mosquito control from March through November and year-round pest management for common household insects, fleas, and ticks.

MissQuito Mosquito Control of Helotes is now open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The franchise encourages homeowners to call soon before mosquitoes become unbearable. They also offer exterior pest control for cockroaches, spiders, wasps, silverfish, bees, centipedes, and pill bugs. Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 210-920-7756 or visiting https://www.missquito.com/helotes/

About MissQuito

MissQuito launched in 2021 with a vision of making an empowering, impactful change in the mosquito control industry. Women-led and run, we bring effective mosquito and pest control solutions into local communities.

Media Contact

Media Contact Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814