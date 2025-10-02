APPLOVIN (APP) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation Into AppLovin Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In AppLovin (APP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against AppLovin on March 5, 2025 with a Class Period from May 10, 2023 to March 26, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of AppLovin have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

The AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that AppLovin’s enhanced AXON 2.0 digital ad platform, in addition to its “cutting-edge AI technologies,” would more efficiently match advertisements to mobile games, in addition to expanding into web-based marketing and e-commerce. In truth, AppLovin was exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms and using manipulative practices that forced unwanted apps on customers via a “backdoor installation scheme” which inaccurately inflated installation numbers, and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges.



The AppLovin class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 26, 2025, analyst research reports emerged stating that AppLovin was reverse engineering and exploiting advertising data from Meta Platforms. The reports further alleged AppLovin was utilizing manipulative practices to artificially inflate their own ad click-through and app download rates, such as by having ads click on themselves or utilizing design gimmicks to trigger forced shadow downloads, erroneously inflating installation numbers and, in turn, its profit figures, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AppLovin shares fell by more than 12%, the AppLovin class action lawsuit alleges.



If you are a long-term stockholder of AppLovin, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



