Bombardier’s Global 7500 Jet Soars to New Heights With its 150th Speed Record, Building on its Industry-Defining Record-Setting Performance

With 150 city-pair speed records (1) , the Global 7500 aircraft is most-decorated business aircraft type of all time

, the Global 7500 aircraft is most-decorated business aircraft type of all time The Global 7500 aircraft has reached more than 200 deliveries and over 280,000 flying hours, setting the stage for the company’s Global 8000(2), which is expected to enter into service later this year









MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its industry-defining Global 7500 business jet just notched a new performance milestone with its 150th speed record(1), the most ever set by a single business aircraft type. The latest achievements attained by this blazing fast business aircraft include key city pair speed records, such as Tokyo to Los Angeles, Toronto to Paris, New York to London and Hong Kong to Montreal. What’s more, the aircraft averaged a speed in excess of 1,000 km/hr on 20 of its record-setting missions, bringing passengers to their destinations in record time.

Earlier achievements on the Global 7500 include the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation – an 8,225 nautical mile (15,232.7 km) flight from Sydney to Detroit – as well as the industry’s longest range non-stop mission from London City Airport to Los Angeles.

“The Global 7500 continues to redefine what is possible in business aviation,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. “Our customers count on us to deliver a business tool with the highest standards in luxury, speed and reliability, and the Global 7500 overachieves on all fronts. Many of these records have been set with passengers on board in varying conditions and airports, making these achievements even more meaningful and reaching this pinnacle more remarkable.”

Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 sets a new benchmark for performance in the ultra-long-range category. With its unique Smooth Flĕx Wing, the aircraft generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and enhancing safety, while delivering the industry’s smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance – producing the perfect platform for our discerning customers.

The unique attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will soon be enhanced with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft. Bombardier’s flagship for a new era is anticipated to have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,816 km) and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It will also feature an ultra-low cabin altitude that will redefine business aviation standards.

Bombardier’s nimble Global 8000 also possesses impressive runway performance comparable to a light jet. Its unique design and cutting-edge engineering provide customers with the ability to access smaller airports other aircraft in its category can’t reliably operate in.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com .

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com . Follow us on X (Twitter) @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000 and Smooth Flĕx Wing are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation. Information obtained and verified on FAI.org.

(2) The Global 8000 aircraft is currently under development and remains to be finalized and certified. It is expected to enter into service in 2025. See forward-looking statements disclaimer hereafter. All specifications and data are approximate and may change without notice and are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and conditions.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

