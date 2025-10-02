Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Reaches $100 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that its Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG) (“GBUG”) reached $100 million in assets under management as of September 22, 2025. GBUG is an actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. GBUG’s investment strategy is value-oriented and contrarian.

“Gold and silver mining stocks have outperformed in recent months as prices of physical bullion surged,” said John Hathaway, CFA, Managing Partner, Sprott and Senior Portfolio Manager, Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. “We are very pleased to see investor enthusiasm behind GBUG that has led to its growth to a $100M fund in just over seven months.” GBUG’s inception date is February 19, 2025.

GBUG, Sprott’s first active ETF, offers the opportunity to invest in miners, with the potential advantage of active stock picking from a global leader in precious metals and mining investments. “We believe the wide dispersion of performance numbers across gold and silver miners makes active management by mining experts all the more valuable,” said Whitney George, Chief Executive Officer of Sprott. “At Sprott, metals and mining are our specialty. Our team has more than a century of relevant experience, knows the industry and travels the world to assess mining operations. The investment team has the knowledge and experience that can make a difference in stock selection.”

GBUG combines the expertise of active management with the flexibility of an ETF, including daily transparency, liquidity and potential tax efficiency. GBUG is one of four Sprott Precious Metals ETFs:

Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF Nasdaq: GBUG An actively managed ETF that aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in shares of gold- and silver-focused companies that are engaged in exploring, developing and mining; or royalty and streaming companies engaged in the financing of gold and silver assets. The investment strategy of the Fund is value-oriented and contrarian. Sprott Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDM Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The Index aims to track the performance of larger-sized gold companies whose stocks are listed on Canadian and major U.S. exchanges. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF NYSE Arca: SGDJ Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, the Solactive Junior Gold Miners Custom Factors Index. The Index aims to track the performance of small-capitalization gold companies whose stocks are listed on regulated exchanges. Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Nasdaq: SLVR Seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index, Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™), by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of NSLVR. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.



About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

