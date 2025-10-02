Premier Health Reports AMP Decision Regarding Subsidiaries in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health of America Inc. (TSXV: PHA) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a leading Canadian health tech company, today announced that its subsidiaries, Code Bleu, Placement Premier Soin, Premier Health Nordik and Solutions Nursing (the “Quebec Subsidiaries”), have been notified by the Autorité des marchés publics (AMP) of their registration in the Register of Enterprises Ineligible for Public Contracts under the Act respecting contracting by public bodies (LCOP).

As previously disclosed, the Quebec Subsidiaries received advance notices from the AMP in February 2025, following which corrective measures were implemented by the Company to address the concerns raised.

As a result of the registration, the Quebec Subsidiaries are ineligible to enter public contracts or subcontracts for a period of five years from the date of registration and are granted a period of 60 days to cease the performance of ongoing public contracts, unless a specific authorization is obtained from Quebec’s Treasury Board or Quebec’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, as applicable. This ineligibility applies exclusively to public contracts in Quebec and does not affect the Company’s activities in other jurisdictions or with private entities in Quebec.

The Company’s public contracts in the province of Quebec represented 12% of total revenues for the last quarter ending June 30, 2025, and the Company is currently exploring all available options, including administrative and judicial remedies provided by law. The Company remains fully committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and governance and will communicate any material developments in due course.

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a leading Canadian Healthtech company that provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services solutions for healthcare needs to governments, corporations, and individuals. Premier Health uses its proprietary LiPHe® platform to lead the healthcare services sector digital transformation to provide patients with faster, cheaper, and more accessible care services.

