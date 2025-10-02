CloudCasa Expands Kubernetes and VM Backup with New Storage, File-Level Recovery, and DR Enhancements

Paramus, NJ, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the availability of the latest version of its CloudCasa software. This latest round of updates is designed to expand storage options, strengthen file recovery capabilities for virtual machines (VM), and enhance disaster recovery workflows for Kubernetes and VM environments.

Expanding Flexibility and Control in Data Protection with New CloudCasa Features

The latest release of CloudCasa delivers key enhancements that give users more ways to protect and recover their workloads, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or across hybrid environments. New capabilities include:

Backup to NFS Storage: In addition to object storage, CloudCasa now supports backups directly to NFS targets, providing greater flexibility for on-premises and edge environments.

In addition to object storage, CloudCasa now supports backups directly to NFS targets, providing greater flexibility for on-premises and edge environments. File Browsing and Download for VM Backups: Users can now browse and download individual files from virtual machine disks and file systems, enabling quick file-level recovery without restoring the full VM.

Users can now browse and download individual files from virtual machine disks and file systems, enabling quick file-level recovery without restoring the full VM. Disaster Recovery Restore for Longhorn Volumes: CloudCasa adds a streamlined disaster recovery (DR) restore option for Longhorn environments with DR volumes configured for continuous data replication between clusters, simplifying recovery during failover scenarios.

“These new capabilities further our mission to make data protection and disaster recovery for Kubernetes and Kubernetes-native VMs as easy and efficient as possible,” said Bob Adair, Head of Product Management at CloudCasa. “From giving customers more storage options to accelerating file-level recovery and enhancing disaster recovery workflows, this release is all about removing complexity and improving recovery times.”

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is a comprehensive and cost-effective Kubernetes data protection solution that provides backup, disaster recovery, and migration for cloud-native environments. CloudCasa offers a fully managed SaaS platform for effortless Kubernetes backup and recovery, as well as a self-hosted deployment for organizations that require full control over their data protection infrastructure. With its policy-driven automation, multi-cluster management, and enterprise-grade security, CloudCasa enables businesses to protect Kubernetes workloads seamlessly, whether deployed on-premises, at the edge, or in the cloud. For more details, visit https://cloudcasa.io.