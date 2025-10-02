Enphase Energy Announces Collaboration with Essent in the Netherlands

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced a collaboration with Essent, one of the largest residential energy providers in the Netherlands. The collaboration enables eligible Enphase customers with solar to expand their systems with IQ® Batteries and participate in Essent’s Smart Steering program, designed to help households increase self-consumption and lower energy bills.

Through the Smart Steering program, participating homeowners may qualify for fixed monthly compensation of up to €122. The amount scales with the size of the Enphase® IQ Battery, up to 20 kWh, when they enroll in Essent’s fixed-rate energy contract. Essent will intelligently control the battery to optimize charging and discharging for the home and the grid, helping maximize value for the customer while contributing to a more reliable energy system.

As the Netherlands transitions away from net energy metering (NEM) in 2027, households will rely more on batteries to avoid export fees, boost solar utilization, and capture greater long-term value. Programs like Essent’s Smart Steering further enhance that value with predictable monthly incentives tied to intelligent battery management.

“Our collaboration with Enphase enables us to bring even more value to Dutch households with solar,” said Marleen Prins, chief operating officer at Essent. “By combining our Smart Steering program with Enphase IQ Batteries, homeowners benefit from fixed, affordable rates and can earn up to €122 per month. What makes this proposition unique is that Essent remotely monitors and manages the home battery, while the customer receives a fixed payment and enjoys a completely care-free experience."

“Working with Essent gives Dutch homeowners a simple path to get more from their solar,” said Marco Krapels, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Enphase Energy. “By pairing IQ Batteries with Essent’s Smart Steering program, customers can increase self-consumption of the solar energy they generate, receive fixed recurring payments for the battery steering from Essent, and be ready for changing market rules in the Netherlands due to the abolishment of net metering in 2027.”

The Enphase IQ Battery 5P supports configurations from 5 to 60 kWh. Each 5-kWh unit delivers 3.84 kW of continuous power, enabling fast charge and discharge that is well suited to maximize daily performance. Enphase offers 24/7 customer support and industry-leading warranties, including a 15-year warranty for IQ Battery 5P units activated in the Netherlands.

The initial Essent offer will launch with a limited number of Enphase solar-only customers, with broader availability to follow. To learn more about Enphase in the Netherlands, please visit the website.

About Essent

Essent is a leading Dutch energy supplier and part of the E.ON Group. The company provides electricity, gas, heating, and energy services to millions of customers across the Netherlands and is focused on helping households and businesses accelerate the energy transition.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

