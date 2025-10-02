Hartington Creamery Announces Restart of Traditional Derby Cheese Production After 16 Years

Matlock, England, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartington Creamery, crafting award-winning artisan cheese since 1870, is thrilled to announce that it is now producing Traditional Derby Cheese again after 16 years.

A popular historic cheese with an effortlessly smooth texture and buttery flavour, the regional favourite was originally not put back into production due to its long maturation times, but is now once again exclusively made at Hartington Creamery, the only producer of this cheese in Derbyshire and the UK.



“We have something very special to share,” said a spokesperson for Hartington Creamery. “Our new Traditional Derby Cheese is actually a returning favourite – we’re producing it again for the first time in 16 years! So you can only imagine how amazing it is for both us and the cheese enthusiasts who have known our brand for a long time.”



The Artisan Cheese crafted at Hartington Creamery is handmade at the historic Pikehall Farm, using milk from the beautiful Derbyshire Dales. With a heritage of multi-generational cheese makers using traditional recipes and methods from the Derbyshire region, the passionate team offer a diverse selection of flavours, from award-winning Stilton to deliciously creamy Blue Cheese, White Stilton, Dovedale Blue and the original ancient recipe Sage Derby and Traditional Derby Cheese.



For over a hundred years, Hartington Creamery has been using the same techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. Understanding how much flavour is lost with machinery and more speed-focused methods, when deciding to bring back its Traditional Derby cheese, the creamery remains committed to utilising traditional techniques to capture the cheese’s unique texture and flavour.



From milking 300 cows, to ageing, to packaging and shipping, Hartington Creamery completes every step of the process at its farm in the heart of Derbyshire, with every member of the team sharing a commitment to tradition and a steadfast pride to produce the highest quality and most delectable range of cheese.



“For a unique taste experience that you can only have from our humble farm in Derbyshire, our marvellous artisan cheddar is an absolute treat. We’re thrilled to have it back and can’t wait to share more of our upcoming cheeses, chutneys, and other products,” added the spokesperson for the Hartington Creamery.



For those seeking to browse a mouthwatering collection of award-winning cheese, Hartington Creamery invites them to visit its website to explore its Traditional Derby cheese, as well as its selection of luxurious Cheese subscription boxes and Cheese Hampers today.



About Hartington Creamery



Established in the 1870s, Hartington Creamery is an award-winning artisan cheese producer renowned for its handmade cheese, crafted using traditional recipes and methods from the Derbyshire region. Carrying on a rich tradition of artisan cheesemaking in the heart of the Peak District, Hartington Creamery craft exceptional cheeses using time-honoured techniques and locally sourced milk.



To learn more about Hartington Creamery and its Traditional Derby Cheese, please visit the website at https://hartingtoncreamery.co.uk/.



