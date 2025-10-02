Bluedot Living Expands Mission with Launch of Luxury Sustainable Travel Division

Santa Barbara, CA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluedot Living, the rapidly expanding media company dedicated to solutions-focused climate journalism, today announced the launch of Bluedot Living Travel, a new division offering meticulously crafted luxury travel experiences designed to connect discerning travelers with environmental changemakers and pristine destinations in need of protection.



Founded by Victoria Riskin, who transformed personal climate tragedy into purpose-driven action after losing her home in Santa Barbara’s 2018 mudslides, Bluedot Living has grown into an award-winning media platform with more than 100,000 subscribers across national and local newsletters. The expansion into travel represents a natural evolution of the company’s mission to spotlight innovators and problem-solvers working to protect our planet.



“Over the past few years, we’ve built a community of people committed to caring for our planet through storytelling, shared hope, and action,” said Victoria Riskin, President and Founder of Bluedot Living. “Bluedot Living Travel is the next chapter – offering our community immersive, purpose-driven journeys that connect us with the natural world, with local changemakers, and with fellow travelers who believe in building a better future.”

Luxury Meets Purpose

Bluedot Living Travel’s inaugural 2026 season features five carefully selected destinations, each chosen for its natural beauty, ecological significance, and community spirit. The all-inclusive experiences combine world-class accommodations and farm-to-table cuisine with exclusive access to conservation leaders and environmental stewards shaping the future of their regions.



2026 Travel Calendar:

Hollywood, CA – February 5-8, 2026

– February 5-8, 2026 Santa Barbara & Santa Ynez, CA – February 19-24, 2026

– February 19-24, 2026 Martha’s Vineyard & Nantucket, MA – May 11-16, 2026

– May 11-16, 2026 Little St. Simon’s Island, GA – May 17-21, 2026

– May 17-21, 2026 B Bar Ranch, MT – June 7-11, 2026

Each journey is designed for intimate groups to foster deeper connections and more meaningful experiences. Travelers will enjoy carefully curated itineraries featuring exclusive excursions with local experts, private encounters with conservation leaders, and access to pristine locations often unavailable to traditional tourism.

A New Model for Conscious Travel

The launch comes as affluent travelers increasingly seek experiences that align with their values while maintaining luxury standards. Bluedot Living Travel addresses this growing demand by offering what the company describes as “travel that transforms – both traveler and destination.”



“We believe extraordinary journeys should leave both you and the world better than before,” Riskin explained. “Our tours combine elevated travel experiences with deep environmental stewardship, offering travelers exclusive access to remarkable places while actively supporting their preservation.”



The travel division builds upon Bluedot Living’s established media ecosystem, which includes the flagship website, biweekly newsletters, Bluedot Living Kitchen digital magazine, and regional publications in Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Santa Barbara. This integrated approach allows the company to leverage its deep relationships with environmental leaders and sustainable businesses developed through years of solutions-focused journalism.

Industry Recognition and Growth

Since its founding in 2021, Bluedot Living has earned recognition for its innovative approach to climate communication, focusing on hope and action rather than despair. The company’s award-winning content celebrates everyone from regenerative farmers and beekeepers to clean energy innovators and urban transformation leaders.



The media platform’s rapid growth to over 100,000 subscribers demonstrates significant market demand for positive climate storytelling and sustainable lifestyle content – an audience that represents an ideal market for conscious luxury travel experiences.



Bluedot Living Travel joins a growing segment of purpose-driven travel companies, but distinguishes itself through its established media platform, community relationships, and founder’s personal connection to climate resilience.

Availability and Booking

Detailed itineraries and booking information for all 2026 Bluedot Living Travel destinations are available at bluedotliving.com/luxury-travel-tours/. Given the intimate nature of the experiences, space is limited for each journey. Bluedot Living Guardian-level members receive a $400 discount on any Bluedot Living Travel experience. Find out more at bluedotliving.com/become-a-member.



About Bluedot Living Founded in 2021 by Victoria Riskin, Bluedot Living is a media company producing solutions-focused journalism that empowers, educates, and entertains people who care about climate change and sustainability. With more than 100,000 subscribers across its award-winning websites and newsletters, Bluedot Living celebrates innovators, problem-solvers, and environmental leaders making a difference in their communities. The company publishes content ranging from global climate solutions to hyper-local sustainability stories, plus specialized content through Bluedot Living Kitchen and sustainable product marketplace recommendations. Regional publications serve Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Santa Barbara markets.



https://thenewsfront.com/bluedot-living-expands-mission-with-launch-of-luxury-sustainable-travel-division/