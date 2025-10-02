Patriot Mobile Receives “Business 2A Champion Award”

Washington, D.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. - Today, Women for Gun Rights officially presented Patriot Mobile with the “Business 2A Champion Award” in Washington D.C. This award is given to non-firearms industry businesses that are supporting the Second Amendment.

“We are thrilled with this recognition from Women for Gun Rights,” said Danielle Buck, Patriot Mobile’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “Patriot Mobile is the only wireless service provider in America that fights for our Second Amendment rights.”

Women are reportedly the fastest growing demographic of gun owners in America. Women for Gun Rights (WGR) is a nationwide organization of women committed to safeguarding the Second Amendment. WGR is a non-partisan nationwide initiative of daughters, mothers, and sisters who believe education is the key to firearm safety and violence prevention, not legislation. WGR counters the disinformation that gun control groups circulate by informing communities and legislators with the truth that gun rights are human rights.

Dianna Muller, Women for Gun Rights Founder, presented the award to Patriot Mobile. She is a retired 22-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department and two-time national 3-gun champion and professional shooter.

“In an industry that is censored and squelched to such a high degree, it’s important to patronize businesses that align with your values. We are very thankful to Patriot Mobile for not only providing great service but standing up for the Second Amendment,” said Muller. “Their support of Women for Gun Rights enables us to fulfill our mission of education, preservation, and advocacy. Patriot Mobile is very deserving of this recognition for their work in preserving the Second Amendment.”

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering 100% all U.S. based customer support with coverage on all three major networks. More information can be found at www.patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

To learn more about Women for Gun Rights, visit them at www.womenforgunrights.org.

