Zyter|TruCare Achieves Top Status in Everest Group’s Care Management Platforms Report

Rockville, Maryland, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare has been recognized as a "Leader" in Everest Group's 2025 Care Management Platforms for Payers PEAK Matrix® report, underscoring its commitment to innovative, integrated care management and use of orchestrated AI agents to rewire legacy processes with speed, precision, and flexibility.

Everest Group’s assessment evaluated Zyter|TruCare’s modular suite of TruCare population health management solutions, spanning utilization management, disease management, case management, appeals & grievances, health and wellness, and medication management. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® report specifically cites the TruCare disease management module for enabling personalized care and next-best actions, as well as interoperability powered by proprietary FHIR APIs and integration via Mirth Connect across payer and provider ecosystems.

“Care management platforms are no longer just workflow tools; they have matured into AI-enabled ecosystems that empower timely interventions and dynamic care coordination,” said Priya Sahni, Vice President at Everest Group. “Zyter|TruCare provides a broad suite of capabilities spanning utilization management, population health management, and disease management, and has strengthened interoperability through its EHRConnect solution to deliver more seamless member experiences. Clients value its proactive account management and responsive support, reinforcing Zyter|TruCare’s position as a Leader in Everest Group’s Care Management Platforms for Payers PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Sundar Subramanian, CEO of Zyter|TruCare, added, “We are honored that Everest Group has recognized Zyter|TruCare as a Leader in Care Management. Our commitment is to empower healthcare organizations with scalable, integrated solutions that leverage orchestrated, agentic AI to deliver transformational outcomes. This recognition validates our drive to continuously innovate, adapt, and support our clients with the highest standards of care management.”

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About Zyter|TruCare

Zyter|TruCare is a leader in healthcare workflow modernization and population health technology. Its platform supports over 44 million covered lives across more than 45 health plans, delivering NCQA pre-certified, HITRUST-certified, and SOC-2 compliant solutions for care management, utilization review, and clinical operations. Through advanced AI, orchestration, and transformation services, Zyter|TruCare helps clients modernize at speed and scale.

Disclaimer



Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

