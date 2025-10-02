SuperPot Becomes First-of-its-Kind Product Certified in Ontario

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delasport’s revolutionary sports betting jackpot solution – SuperPot - is now officially certified by GLI and approved by the iGO as a standalone Sportsbook Jackpot game in Ontario. This makes it the first and only of its kind in the Ontarian market.

With this approval, SuperPot becomes available to any Ontarian operator who seeks to add this innovative product, favored by sports bettors for its unique Must-Win mechanism. With Superpot players can predict the outcome of various major sports games. Their purchased tickets progressively build the pot, creating a thrilling competition. Then, the player with the most correct predictions wins – even if they haven’t guessed all outcomes correctly. This Must-Win approach, which is different from any traditional sport mechanics, is incredibly appealing to iGaming players, and an ideal tool also to attract Casino players to Sports because it’s easy to grasp and gives them a realistic chance to win.

Benefits for Operators

Ontarian operators now have access to a unique sports betting game that delivers risk-free margins from turnover while boosting player retention.

“SuperPot is fully compliant now in Ontario and it redefines the game by merging sports betting with the thrill of casino jackpots. It delivers a high-reward experience that excites casual players and seasoned bettors alike”, CCO Filippo Ferri reveals. “SuperPot is available to every Ontarian operator locally, and we are working on securing iGO approval to launch it as a network game as well.”

Market Overview and Estimations

This is extremely appealing for Ontario, since the market has been booming and only continues to rise. According to iGO’s monthly data sheet, Ontario’s 2025 sportsbook turnover is projected at around C$10B. SuperPot can, potentially, drive 2-4% additional revenue.

SuperPot is yet another addition to Delasport’s track record of success in Canada’s first iGaming-regulated province. Previously, the company announced several major partnerships with Titanplay.ca, Maverickgames.com and are soon going power a new Operator - betnova.ca.

About Delasport

Delasport is a leading iGaming software supplier, operates in regulated markets, that delivers a modern one-stop-shop solution for sports betting, online casino, and player account management. Their platform focuses on player experience through personalization, unique exciting ways to bet, strong retention capabilities with rich player engagement suite and cutting-edge technological innovations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0b04d47-97fa-4dff-8b30-37e7b065ff42