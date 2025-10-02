Sienna Senior Living Completes Acquisition in Greater Toronto Area

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has finalized its acquisition of Cawthra Gardens, a 192-bed Class A long-term care home in Mississauga, Ontario, for a gross purchase price of $32.6 million, including a $2.0 million capital allowance that the Company plans to use within the next 12 months.

Sienna has acquired the property at a 6.75% capitalization rate and expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to the Company’s AFFO per share. The acquisition was financed through the use of general corporate funds.

“With this most recent acquisition, we have added over $430 million in acquisitions to date in 2025, spanning the full continuum of care – from independent living to long-term care. Combined with $220 million of completed development projects, these additions exemplify Sienna’s growth strategy,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our diversified approach to operating and expanding our long-term care and retirement platforms not only enhances our ability to serve seniors across all stages of care, but adds to the financial strength of our business.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

