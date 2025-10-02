Ecolomondo’s Hawkesbury TDP Facility Reports Record Monthly Revenues for September

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolomondo Corporation (TSXV: ECM) (OTCQB: ECLMF) (the “Company” or “Ecolomondo”), a leading Canadian innovator in sustainable scrap tire recycling technology, is pleased to report record revenues for the month of September 2025 from its Hawkesbury TDP facility.

The Company generated C$224,175 in gross revenues for September 2025, compared to C$52,724 in September 2024, an increase of 325%, also marking the first time the Company has surpassed the $200,000 monthly revenue milestone.

Revenue streams from the Hawkesbury TDP facility come from the sale of end-products manufactured on-site, namely recovered carbon black (“rCB”), oil, gas and steel, as well as tipping fees for the disposal of scrap tires.

Despite this strong performance, the Company notes that it continues to operate at a loss; this is largely due to the Hawkesbury TDP facility still being in its ramp-up phase. The Company estimates that the operating loss of the Hawkesbury TDP facility for the month of September 2025 could reach approximately $125,000.

Since mid-July 2025, a major off-take customer purchased 15 truckloads of rCB (23 metric tons each), including 3 truckloads shipped in September. A second U.S.-based major off-take customer has also approved Ecolomondo’s rCB for use in its supply chain and recently placed a trial bulk order of 4 metric tons to be used in masterbatch production. Should results prove positive, this customer indicated it anticipates ordering 4 to 6 truckloads per month on an ongoing basis.

In September, the Hawkesbury TDP facility also shipped 4 tanker loads of tire-derived oil. Ecolomondo’s oil, which is ISCC Plus certified and recognized as a high quality chemical, is valued by global off-takers as a sustainable resource for virgin carbon black that has strong global demand.

Ecolomondo’s TDP technology produces circular rCB, a replacement for virgin carbon black in many rubber and plastic applications. Every truckload of rCB produced at the Hawkesbury TDP facility prevents approximately 42 metric tons of GHG emissions, underscoring the environmental benefits of Ecolomondo’s TDP technology.

To support the increased pace of production, Ecolomondo continues to hire and train additional staff across all 3 departments of the Hawkesbury facility; tire shredding, thermal and rCB processing.

“Record monthly revenues are reflective of increased production activities and are a clear indication that customers are satisfied with the quality of our products,” said Jean-François Labbé, Interim CEO.

CURRENT EVENTS

New Ecolomondo Podcast Available “How Ecolomondo’s Vision is Turning into Reality”

The Company’s Executive Chairman, Eliot Sorella, recently participated in a podcast in the series “Stock to Watch”. The video is available on:

Youtube ( https://youtu.be/WDhClwWslSc ), and

), and Spotify ( https://open.spotify.com/episode/6HljIzrVFnhuVoItF7VKRs ).



About Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation, headquartered in Québec, is a Canadian cleantech company that takes pride in its proprietary Thermal Decomposition technology (TDP). It has a 25-year history and during this time has been focused on its development of its technology and the deployment of TDP turnkey facilities. TDP recovers high value re-usable commodities from scrap tire waste, notably rCB, oil, syngas, fiber and steel. Ecolomondo expects to be a leading player in the cleantech space and be an active contributor to the global circular economy. Ecolomondo trades in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV:ECM) and in the United States under the symbol (OTCQB:ECLMF). To learn more, visit www.ecolomondo.com

Revenue Streams of TDP Facilities

About the Hawkesbury Plant – A 2-Reactor TDP Facility

The Hawkesbury facility building is 46,200 sq.ft and has an indoor clearance of 28 feet. It is modern and houses 3 main production departments, tire shredding, thermal decomposition and recovered carbon black refining. Once fully operational, this facility is expected to process approximately 1 million scrap tires per year mostly comprised of car, SUV and truck tires resulting in the production of approximately 4,000 MT of recovered carbon black, 5,000 MT of pyrolysis oil, 2,000MT of steel, and 1,200 MT of process gas.

About the Shamrock Project – A 6-Reactor TDP Facility

Processing capabilities for the Shamrock facility is projected at 5 million end-of-life tires per year, yielding approximately 15,000 MT of recovered carbon black, 18,000 MT of oil, 7,500 MT of steel, and to process 4,500 MT of syngas; roughly three times the size of the Company’s Hawkesbury (Ontario) plant output that is expected to soon commence regular commercial operations. Facility construction is expected to begin by the third quarter of 2025 and projected to cost approximately US$93 million.

Our Mission, Vision & Strategy

Ecolomondo’s mission is to be a contributing participant in a dynamic Circular Economy and to increase shareholder value by producing and supplying large quantities of recovered resources to be re-used in the manufacture of new products.

Ecolomondo’s vision is to be a leading producer and reseller of recovered resources by building and operating TDP facilities, strategically located in industrialized countries, close to feedstock, labor and offtake customers.

Our strategy is to become a major global builder and operator of TDP turnkey facilities, for now specializing in the processing of ELTs. Our intent is to expand aggressively in North America and Europe. Our experience and modular technology should help us get there faster and better. We plan to keep performing ongoing research and development to ensure that Ecolomondo remains technologically advanced.

ISCC Certification

A confirmation of the Company’s successful process lies in the recent International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) for its Hawkesbury TDP facility, another step forward that should help improve demand for TDP. ISCC is a Global Sustainability Certification System and offers chain-of-custody certification systems to ensure traceability and feedstock identity, which can add commercial value to the Company’s end-products as they remain traceable in the supply chain.





Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

On the social aspect the Company plans to measure global health and safety, injury rate and gender diversity, and finally in the corporate governance aspect, the Company is measuring ethics and anticorruption, ESG reporting and board independence.

About TDP

The TDP process is technically proven and more advanced than most other pyrolysis technologies. Over the years, our Technological teams were able to overcome all uncertainties that plagued most competitors especially in these areas: pre-filtration, reactor cooling, reactor rotation, water recycling, processing of rCB, (hydrocarbon removal), mass monitoring, heat curve development, humidity and water removal, safety testing, system automation, emissions control and monitoring.

TDP is Environmentally Friendly – CO 2 Reduction

By producing rCB, TDP reduces GHG emissions by 90% versus the production of virgin carbon black. The production of rCB at the Hawkesbury and Shamrock facilities are expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 15,000 and 45,000 tons per year, respectively.

