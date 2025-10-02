Wedbush Securities Welcomes Lisa McClure Byrnes as Managing Director in Disruptive Tech, Media & Sports Investment Banking

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities , a leading financial services and investment banking firm, proudly announces the appointment of Lisa McClure Byrnes as Managing Director in its Disruptive Tech, Media & Sports Investment Banking group. Byrnes will be based in Boston, MA and brings more than 25 years of experience advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic initiatives.

Byrnes has deep domain expertise across a range of software sectors, including data and analytics, financial, sales and marketing, and supply chain software. She has an extensive track record leading complex transactions for both private and public companies, including cross-border deals in Europe and Asia, and divestitures for large multinational corporations. Joining Wedbush from Canaccord Genuity, Byrnes previously held senior investment banking roles at SVB Alliant and Robertson Stephens. Throughout her career, she has advised prominent clients such as Blackberry, Siemens, and Exact Software, and has executed transactions with leading strategic and financial buyers including Microsoft and Oracle.

“Wedbush’s entrepreneurial culture and commitment to building a top-tier technology investment banking platform make it an exciting place to do impactful work,” said Byrnes. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the team by bringing hands-on execution experience, long-standing client relationships, and a collaborative, roll-up-your-sleeves mindset.”

Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets, added, “Lisa’s addition is a strategic step forward as we continue to double down in the technology sector. Her depth of experience in software and services, especially across high-impact verticals, enhances our ability to deliver thoughtful, strategic advice to clients operating at the forefront of tech disruption.”

She holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of New Hampshire.

