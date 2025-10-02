Bollinger Innovations Signs Agreement with Ariel Fleet Holdings to Provide FedEx ISPs, Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdings with 34 Commercial EVs for Last Mile Deliveries

BREA, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) (“Bollinger Innovations” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle manufacturer, today announces it has signed an agreement for 30 Mullen THREE EV trucks and four Mullen ONE EV cargo vans with Ariel Fleet Holdings (“Ariel”) to provide commercial EVs to FedEx Independent Service Providers (“ISP” or “ISPs”), Advanced Logistics Systems (“ALS”) and Springbok Holdings (“Springbok”). Ariel, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, will work with ALS and Springbok, to deploy and evaluate the Mullen THREE and Mullen ONE commercial EVs as last-mile delivery vehicles in North Carolina, Virginia and the surrounding mid- Atlantic Region.

“The Mullen THREE and the Mullen ONE are zero emissions vehicles that deliver powerful performance and are capable of handling a variety of demanding tasks,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors, a Bollinger Innovations company. “We know these vehicles will provide significant operational value and we look forward to seeing how they perform with one of the world’s leading delivery companies.”

“The Mullen THREE and Mullen ONE are ‘dynamic’ commercial electric vehicles ideal for a variety of fleet applications,” said Matthew Fuhr, president of Advanced Logistics Systems and a partner in Ariel Fleet Holdings along with Garth Mulroy. “Garth and I are excited to play a role in moving forward sustainable transportation solutions that are good for our partners and reducing our overall carbon footprint impacting the planet on a daily basis.” Mulroy, an ex PGA golf professional, has seen a direct impact on carbon emissions from his world travels being on tour. Fuhr and Mulroy are committed to a viable business model where EVs play a significant role in the day to day operations in last mile logistics.

The Company’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 urban delivery EV cargo van; the Mullen THREE, a Class 3 urban utility EV cab chassis truck purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery and service; and the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, an all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input.

All vehicles are available for sale in the U.S. and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

About Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdings

Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdings are dedicated to converting fleets to electric vehicles, driving sustainability and reducing overall vehicle operating cost. Advanced Logistics Systems has worked with Virginia Clean Cities since 2022 to promote EV rollouts, was awarded a DOE grant for deployment of an EV fleet in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Matthew Fuhr was named Entrepreneur of the Year in the state of Virginia by Clean Cities in 2024. Advanced Logistics Systems and Springbok Holdings are Independent Service Providers for FedEx and are not endorsed, sponsored, or otherwise affiliated with FedEx.

About Bollinger Innovations

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with a U.S. based vehicle manufacturing facility located in Tunica, Mississippi. Both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of six dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Mid-Atlantic markets.



Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, is an established EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.BollingerEV.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Bollinger Innovations and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing of vehicle delivery to the parties represented above. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Bollinger Innovations’ ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Bollinger Innovations’ business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Bollinger Innovations ‘ business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Bollinger Innovations’ business; (x) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Bollinger Innovations with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bollinger Innovations anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Bollinger Innovations assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Bollinger Innovations’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Bollinger Innovations, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.BollingerEV.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512-354-7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com