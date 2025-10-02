Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Forecast Shows Strong Growth Reaching $1098 Million by 2030

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Type ((Persistent, Non-Persistent), End-User , Application (Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from USD 106 million in 2022.

The goal of unmanned traffic management (UTM) is to enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) safe and efficient low-altitude airspace operations by providing services, such as airspace design & dynamic configuration, dynamic geo-fencing, severe weather & wind avoidance, congestion management, terrain avoidance, route planning & re-routing, separation management, sequencing & spacing, and contingency management.

In managing small, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), UTM provides authentication, airspace design, airspace corridors, dynamic geo-fencing, weather integration, constraint management (congestion prediction), sequencing and spacing as needed, trajectory changes to ensure safety, contingency management, separation management, transition locations and locations with National Airspace (NAS), and geo-fencing design and dynamic adjustments.

Unmanned Traffic Management Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on application, the aviation segment of application is expected to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030.

Based on application, the unmanned traffic management market has been classified into aviation, homeland security, agriculture, logistics and transportation, and others. Other applications include energy & power, construction & mining, media & entertainment, insurance, wildlife & forestry, and academic research. The drone industry is a rapidly growing market, and the use of drones is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. UTM systems are necessary to support the growth and development of the drone industry by providing the necessary infrastructure and services to enable the safe and efficient integration of drones into the airspace and are necessary for the continued growth and development of the drone industry. The aviation segment is estimated to lead the market as UTM systems help to ensure that these drones are operated safely and efficiently near airports and avoid collisions with other aircraft, ensuring compliance with regulations and safety standards.

Based on Component, the software segment is estimated to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030.

Based on component, the unmanned traffic management market has been segmented into solutions, software, and services. The integration of sensors, equipment, and software modules is vital to ensure the efficient operation of unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems. Several companies operating in the unmanned traffic management market are engaged in the development of software solutions that aid UTM services. The software segment is estimated to lead the market because drone software providers have been focusing on the development of software that are cost-effective and efficient since without the right software, one cannot manage a fleet of drones, perform automated BVLOS flights, or maintain the required flight data log for compliance purposes.

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of unmanned traffic management market in 2022.

Based on region, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the unmanned traffic management market in 2022 and is projected to continue its dominance in the market from 2022 to 2030. The commercial drone industry is heavily concentrated in North America, and from 2022 to 2030, the market is predicted to grow at a faster rate due to the rising expenditure in the development of UTM solutions from the US and Canadian private companies and government organizations. In the US and Canada, there is an increase in the number of drones deployed in the commercial sector, drones are being used in diverse and risky environments to carry out atmospheric research, including weather and atmospheric gas sampling; emergency & disaster monitoring; cartography & mapping; agricultural spraying; and promotion & advertising.

The Europe market is projected to contribute the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 in the unmanned traffic management market

The UTM market in Europe is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 owing to the increasing demand for drones for various applications in the region. As the geopolitical situation in this region is unstable, a number of countries in Europe are focusing on increasing their defensive capabilities. The prevailing trend of the procurement of drones by emerging economies such as the UK, Germany, and France is expected to drive the growth of the UTM market in Europe in the coming years.

Unmanned Traffic Management Market Dynamics:

Opportunities: UAS service suppliers

A UAS Service Supplier (USS) will be responsible for managing a UTM system's essential functioning (USS). Although the USS's function is still being developed, they will be commercial organizations under the authority and supervision of a government organisation, such as the FAA. All other stakeholders, including drone operators, hobbyists, air traffic control, law enforcement, and the public, would converge at the USS to get situational awareness surrounding unmanned aircraft. Additionally, USS will offer commercial drone operators’ essential data such as geo-fencing, real-time aircraft tracking, conflict advisors, UAS identification, and airspace authorization. The ideal USS will provide an independent, highly automated and scalable system that will manage and monitor drone flights, as well as factor in inputs from external sources such as terrain, weather, and air traffic control, making this data available to all commercial drone operators or service providers.

Challenges: Interaction of UTM and ATM

Drones can perform a wide range of functions and are available in several sizes and shapes. UAS operate at altitudes from close to the surface to the edge of the space and range in weight from a few grams to several tonnes. While a few UAS can fly at very high speeds, some can only do it at very low speeds, and a few can remain in the air for days. Drones are being taken into consideration independently from aircraft that can operate under instrument flight regulations (IFR) and can fly in a controlled airspace. Aircraft are capable of interacting with air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in a manner similar to traditional manned aircraft (i.e., on an IFR flight plan), which are certified by a regulator and flown with a licensed pilot directly involved with flight operations and are referred to as remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS).