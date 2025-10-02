Hitachi Energy and Grid United announce key milestone in development of North Plains Connector interregional transmission line

Establishment of engineering services agreement signals next phase of critical grid resiliency project aimed at bolstering transmission capacity between Eastern and Western grids

Project will help meet increasing energy demand driven by AI data center growth, and electrification in manufacturing and other industry sectors





Inside an HVDC converter station valve hall

RALEIGH, N.C. and HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., and a global leader in electrification, and Grid United, a leading developer of high-voltage interregional transmission infrastructure, today announced the next phase of their collaboration to strengthen transmission capacity between the Eastern and Western grids in the U.S. Under a newly established Engineering Services Agreement (ESA), the two companies have begun detailing project and system requirements of the North Plains Connector (NPC), an interregional transmission system that will connect Montana and North Dakota.

North Plains Connector is a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interregional transmission system that will span approximately 420 miles. Operating at ±525 kilovolts (kV), NPC will transport up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity – enough to power millions of homes or businesses - in either direction between the eastern and western U.S. NPC will help address fast-growing electricity demand driven by AI data centers and industrial electrification. It will play a key role in enabling the sharing of power between grids serving different parts of the country.

Under the ESA, Hitachi Energy will deliver early-stage engineering services, including the development of technical specifications for the HVDC converter stations. This approach reduces project risk, enables proactive supply chain management, and accelerates and streamlines project execution. The ESA is a significant milestone that builds on a March 2024 announcement around a collaboration between the two companies and underscores a shared commitment to bolstering transmission capacity through HVDC technology in the U.S.

“North Plains Connector will be the first transmission system connecting three major U.S. energy markets, supporting a key goal of the U.S. Department of Energy for interregional transmission connections to enhance grid reliability and resilience,” said Allie Wahrenberger, VP of Engineering for Grid United. “We are excited to be moving forward with world-class engineering from Hitachi Energy, a company committed to our shared goal of improving grid reliability and resilience for millions of Americans.”

This agreement will support the ongoing grid connection and coordination processes among the following Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs): Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP), and the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC). NPC will play an important role in unlocking grid capacity. The project is also expected to serve as a catalyst for the economies of Montana and North Dakota, driving significant job creation and tax revenue for local communities.

“This new agreement with Grid United is a perfect example of how a long-term collaboration built on trust, and a shared vision can accelerate the project and mitigate risk,” said Nathanael Occenad, Vice President and Regional HVDC Sales Manager for Hitachi Energy in the Americas. “We are proud to support Grid United to advance this project, which is so critical to the expansion of the U.S. grid in the face of skyrocketing electricity demand.”

Long-distance transmission lines are critical in delivering low-cost energy from areas with an abundant supply to those with high demand. The transmission systems being developed by Grid United, including the North Plains Connector, will help overcome one of the most persistent energy bottlenecks in the U.S. by bridging the east-west divide. The transmission systems will also play an important role in meeting national energy priorities such as the White House AI Action Plan, which focuses on strengthening the grid to promote American AI competitiveness.

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. Over three billion people depend on our technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage, transformers, automation, and power electronics, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we co-create and build long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $16 billion USD.

https://www.hitachienergy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy

https://x.com/HitachiEnergy



About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Grid United

Grid United is an independent transmission company aiming to develop next-generation energy infrastructure to create a more resilient and efficient electric system to the benefit of all consumers. For more information, visit www.gridunited.com.

