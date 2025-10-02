EdReports Founding Executive Director and CEO Eric Hirsch to Step Down in 2026; Organization Enters Next Decade of Impact from Position of Strength

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , an independent nonprofit that provides free reviews of instructional materials, announced today that Eric Hirsch, the organization’s founding executive director and current CEO, will step down on June 30, 2026, after nearly 12 years of visionary leadership.

Since its founding in 2014 and the launch of its first reviews in 2015, EdReports has fundamentally changed the way instructional materials are selected and improved. Under Hirsch’s leadership, the organization created the first-ever independent, educator-led review system for K-12 curriculum resulting in over 1,200 reports, 1,800 districts using the reviews to inform their curriculum decisions, and 40+ publishers that have improved their programs in direct response to EdReports’ findings.

“Leading EdReports has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Hirsch. “I’m so grateful to my colleagues and the hundreds of amazing educators who have built this organization into a trusted resource for the field. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m committed to doing everything I can in the months ahead to support the next CEO and ensure a strong start for EdReports’ next chapter.”

A Decade of Impact—and a Confident Step Forward

As EdReports enters its second decade, the organization is exploring bold new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of states, districts, and educators. This next chapter will deepen our role as a national signal-setter for instructional quality—investigating how materials support strong implementation, how they contribute to student outcomes, and how innovations like artificial intelligence may support future tools and insights. These areas of exploration reflect our commitment to continuous learning and responsiveness to the field, with space for the next CEO to help shape this future alongside our partners.

“We are appreciative of Eric's leadership and vision,” said Dana Nerenberg, chair of the EdReports board of directors. “Eric grew EdReports from an idea to an influential organization, impacting instructional opportunities for students across our country. Thanks to Eric's leadership, EdReports is positioned to enter the next decade of impact from a place of strength and optimism.”

A Leadership Transition with Stability and Momentum

The EdReports Board of Directors will launch a national search for the organization’s next CEO in fall 2025. The transition is being approached with deliberate care to ensure continuity across EdReports’ work, partnerships, and strategic initiatives.

“In its first decade, EdReports raised the floor for curriculum quality,” said Judy Wurtzel, senior director at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and an early funder of EdReports. “In its next decade, the organization is poised to continue to raise the bar by reflecting the evolving needs of educators, the evidence base, and emerging technologies. Eric’s legacy is not only in what he has accomplished, but in the foundation he built for lasting impact.”

Hirsch will remain in his role through June 2026 and will actively support the transition in close partnership with the Board and executive leadership team.

About EdReports

With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained over 1,000 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,200 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

