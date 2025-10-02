Crowd Street Enters Into Agreements with Leading Global Asset Managers, Expanding Access Beyond Commercial Real Estate and into the Broader Private Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to investment opportunities, today announced distribution agreements with top global asset management firms, Nuveen and StepStone . These relationships will provide new private market fund opportunities to Crowd Street members across several asset classes including private credit, private equity, secondaries, venture capital, real assets and more.

The new relationships represent a significant milestone for Crowd Street, as it’s the first time the company will offer private market investment opportunities beyond commercial real estate to its members. These agreements, along with Crowd Street’s recent strategic relationship with Callan , reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing a wide number of sponsor and fund options for its members to choose from. The variety of opportunities from Nuveen and Stepstone will ultimately empower Crowd Street members to take individual control of private markets through self-directed access.

Nuveen, which manages over $1.3 trillion in assets — including $300B+ in private markets 1 — has been selected to launch two funds on Crowd Street’s platform. The initial fund is a perpetual-life non-traded investment vehicle focused on the opportunity for income and potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns from investments in U.S. middle market companies. The $2.0 billion fund provides individual investors with access to private credit investments in U.S. middle market companies with relatively low minimums, a quarterly repurchase program, and simplified tax reporting.

“Having facilitated funding of more than 800 commercial real estate deals worth over $4 billion dollars via its platform, Crowd Street has demonstrated the clear demand for self-directed private market investing,” said Jeff Carlin, Head of Global Wealth at Nuveen. “We’re proud to be one of their first partners to offer fund opportunities across a new asset class, and we’re excited to help Crowd Street members find new financial opportunities that previously weren’t readily available to them without the use of a financial advisor.”

StepStone is a global private markets investment firm that is responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management 2. This fall, Crowd Street will collaborate with StepStone to offer two funds to its members: one focused on private equity and one focused on venture capital. The initial investment fund is a tender fund designed as a core private markets holding aiming to provide potential long-term capital appreciation and diversification through a single investment.

"We’re incredibly excited to work with Crowd Street to expand access to investment opportunities for its members, and offer access to StepStone funds across various asset classes,” said Bob Long, CEO of StepStone Private Wealth. “Crowd Street is an ideal distribution channel for us, and our collaboration represents a major step toward our shared vision of opening up access to the private markets to a broader set of accredited investors.”

“For years, we’ve been building a platform that is the premier destination for private market opportunities," said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “The relationships with Nuveen and StepStone signal a major moment in our company by expanding access beyond the commercial real estate asset class, and will accelerate our vision of self-directed private market investing into a reality. Nuveen and StepStone have strong industry reputations and we’re thrilled to open up access to their funds to Crowd Street members.”

Initial fund opportunities from Nuveen and StepStone will be available starting early fall with additional funds to be anticipated later this year. To learn more, visit: https://www.crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial goals through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience, further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. For more information, visit https://www.crowdstreet.com/ .

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $709 billion of total capital, including $189 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

1) As reported by Nuveen as of June 2025.

2) As reported by StepStone as of July 2025.

