Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Scott Dana Launches The Scott Dana Team to Expand Reach and Better Serve Clients in the Northeast

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced that Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending Scott Dana has launched The Scott Dana Team, expanding his ability to support homebuyers and real estate professionals across Connecticut and beyond.

With 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and a track record of excellence since Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s inception in 2017, Dana is known for his commitment to fast, seamless closings and a client-first approach. The launch of The Scott Dana Team will enable him to expand his services beyond the New Haven County market, working more closely with agents and attorneys across additional counties while leveraging greater resources to meet a wider range of borrower needs.

“As we launch this team, I’m grateful to have additional support behind the scenes so I can dedicate my full attention to each buyer,” said Dana. “With a full range of expertise, from reverse mortgages and renovation to non-traditional financing, my team and I are equipped to deliver the highest level of service to every borrower.”

Dana’s long-standing motto —“I listen, we communicate, you close”— takes on new meaning with the formation of his team. By entrusting daily operations and processes to team members, Dana will continue to prioritize open communication and personalized guidance for clients navigating the homebuying process.

A consistent top producer, Dana has been a member of Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s President’s Club every year since 2012, a distinction honoring exceptional mortgage professionals.

“Scott has always been a trailblazer within the company, and this new chapter with the inception of The Scott Dana Team is a powerful next step to expanding within his region,” said Jay Crowder, Divisional President at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “His embodiment of our core values and dedication to serving buyers make him a perfect example of what it means to be a leader here.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere’s real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today’s competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees’ relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

Press Contact