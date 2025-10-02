Fontaine Expands Dual-Drive Modification for Peterbilt Model 220 Trucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fontaine Modification, North America’s commercial truck modification leader, is expanding its sit-down dual-drive steering conversion offering for Peterbilt Model 220 cab-over-engine (COE) trucks. Since 2015, Fontaine has offered a modification that adds left-hand steering to Model 220 trucks that come from the factory with right-hand steering. Now, Fontaine also offers a modification to add right-hand steering to Model 220 trucks that are made with left-hand steering.

The sit-down dual-drive conversion allows a driver to operate the Class 6/7 medium-duty truck from either the traditional left-seat position or from the curb side of the cab. That makes the truck ideal for use in applications such as refuse collection, street sweeping, paint striping, and pavement-maintenance.

Having this complementary steering system on the truck allows the driver to adapt to different operational needs. Some tasks are more efficient when seated on the right side for better visibility of the curb. However, driving in traffic to and from the job site is usually easier when seated on the left side. When Fontaine adds sit-down dual-drive, drivers can switch from driving on the left or right with the flip of a switch. The controls for each driving station are identical, delivering a consistent experience from either seat.

“With Fontaine’s sit-down dual-drive modification, drivers get the best of both worlds, as they can transition smoothly from one side of the cab to the other as needed throughout the day,” says Jamil Young, Fontaine Modification president. “Fontaine engineers have configured the right-side driving position to maintain similar ergonomics of the OEM left-side position. This helps make drivers more comfortable and productive throughout their shifts.”

Fontaine performs the conversions at its modification center in Garland, Texas. It uses OEM components whenever possible so the truck can be serviced at the customer’s local Peterbilt dealer.

Learn more about Fontaine’s Peterbilt Premium Sit-Down Dual Drive modification at fontainemodification.com/peterbiltsddd.

About Fontaine Modification

Established in 1985, Fontaine Modification is North America’s most comprehensive, engineering-focused provider of post-production services for truck manufacturers, dealers, and fleets.

Fontaine has 11 modification centers strategically located adjacent to OEM manufacturing plants in Charlotte and Statesville, North Carolina; Chillicothe and Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Denton, Garland and Laredo, Texas; Dublin and Salem, Virginia; and Mineral Wells, West Virginia. The company headquarters and product development center are in Charlotte.

Fontaine Modification is a Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information about Fontaine Modification, call 800.366.8246 or visit fontainemodification.com.

