NeOnc Technologies Appoints Dr. David M. Ashley, Director of The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, to Scientific Advisory Board

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) (“NeOnc” or the “Company”), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced it has appointed Dr. David M. Ashley to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Ashley is the Rory David Deutsch Distinguished Professor of Neuro-Oncology and the Director of The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.

Amir F. Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman & President, of NeOnc Technologies, commented, “We are privileged to have Dr. David M. Ashley MBBS (Hons), FRACP, PhD, of Duke University on NeOnc’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Ashley is one of the world’s foremost leaders in neuro-oncology, with groundbreaking work in brain tumor immunology and epigenetics and decades of experience across both pediatric and adult brain cancers. His proven ability to translate laboratory discoveries into first-in-human studies will directly strengthen our pipeline, including our lead candidates NEO100™ and NEO212™.

“As we expand our SAB with distinguished key opinion leaders from across the United States, Dr. Ashley exemplifies the level of world-class expertise guiding NeOnc forward in our mission to deliver new, life-changing treatments for patients and families battling brain cancer.”

David M. Ashley, MBBS (Hons), FRACP, PhD, Duke University

David M. Ashley is the Rory David Deutsch Distinguished Professor of Neuro-Oncology and Director of The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, positions he has held since 2018 after joining from Australia, where he trained and led major neuro-oncology programs. He practices adult and pediatric neuro-oncology and oversees one of North America’s largest dedicated brain tumor centers, integrating clinical care, translational research, and education. His scholarship spans CNS tumor biology, immuno-oncology, and clinical trials, and he has served as principal investigator on national and international studies that inform current practice. Dr. Ashley’s cross-continental career and leadership of a globally recognized brain-tumor center have earned him a strong international reputation for advancing patient-centered innovation in neuro-oncology.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com.

