EFESO Management Consultants Launches Interim Management Offering in North America, Accelerating Value Creation for Private Equity Clients through Strategic Leadership

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading global pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement, today announced the launch of its Interim Management offering in North America to provide companies and their investors with the experienced leadership required to guide organizations through periods of strategic transformation. This new offering will be led by Shannon Gabriel, who recently joined EFESO as Partner with more than two decades of experience designing and executing world-class people strategies, driving proactive talent solutions, and championing cultural transformation.

EFESO’s Interim Management offering provides leadership to shape the future direction of an organization, inspire action, and transform operations from the inside, out. With a deep roster of professionals who bring hands-on experience in the manufacturing sector, EFESO consultants can operate in a specific leadership role or work together across several roles on a management team to drive rapid transformation. These proven leaders can work alongside existing management to provide support and mentorship, or help to harmonize and rebuild a culture while executing operational transformation.

“Our Interim Management offering is not about filling a seat—it’s about embedding change,” said Shannon Gabriel. “Our leaders are results-driven operators. They are experienced and extremely talented at what they do, bringing strategic clarity, resilience, and emotional intelligence to help organizations evolve and thrive in today’s volatile business environment.”

EFESO’s interim leaders start by assessing organizational strengths and gaps, from operational levers to leadership effectiveness. They develop strategies to stabilize operations, improve performance metrics, and lay a foundation for sustained EBITDA growth. Through hands-on execution, EFESO’s interim leaders are focused on quickly delivering measurable outcomes – within days or weeks – and then bridging to permanent leadership to ensure a smooth transition and sustainable change.

Opportunities for value creation in the industrial and manufacturing sector are significant for organizations that can navigate ownership transitions, fix broken operational models and modernize homegrown systems that may have been in place for generations. However, finding the right people to lead manufacturers through transformation has become a challenge across the industry due to ongoing retirements and fewer graduates entering the sector.

“With market instability, talent shortages, and regulatory shifts becoming the norm, organizations need more than continuity – they need evolution,” said Lawrence Keeley, Senior Partner and Private Equity Co-Lead, EFESO Americas. “Our Interim Management offering provides a fast, strategic, and hands-on solution to build resilient capabilities and accelerate transformation. Shannon brings the right experience to our team at the right time, giving our clients the leadership they need to drive success.”

