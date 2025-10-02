It’s Time to Turn Talk into Tonnage

Sheridan, Wyoming , Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTOE Corporation (Periodic Table Of Elements “PTOE”, pronounced “P-toe”) is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Make America Mineral Independent Again initiative, a nationwide movement dedicated to securing America’s future through critical mineral self-reliance. More information about the movement is available at www.makeamericamineralindependentagain.org.

As a privately held technology company, PTOE is at the forefront of green innovation in critical mineral processing. The company’s mission—to Make America Mineral Independent Again—perfectly aligns with the goals of the movement. PTOE deploys proprietary and environmentally responsible technologies that extract, concentrate, and separate high-value critical metals from industrial waste streams. By transforming legacy waste into strategic resources, PTOE not only reduces environmental impact, but will also strengthen U.S. supply chains vital to clean energy, national defense, and advanced manufacturing.

“We believe America’s future depends on securing a domestic, sustainable supply of the critical minerals that power our modern way of life,” said Jim O’Connor, COO of PTOE Corporation. “PTOE is honored to support this movement, which embodies the spirit of innovation, independence, and environmental responsibility that defines our company.”

The Make America Mineral Independent Again movement brings together stakeholders from industry, government, and academia to accelerate public awareness, investment, policy reform, and technological deployment that will enable the United States to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled mineral markets, particularly those dominated by China.

By sponsoring this vital initiative, PTOE Corporation reaffirms its leadership in the green technology space and its unwavering commitment to American resource independence.



