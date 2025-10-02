Digital Brands Group Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork to Expand Technology-Enabled Retail Ecosystem

Austin, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) (the “Company,” “Digital Brands Group” or “DBG”) today announces that it has joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). By joining OPN, Digital Brands Group gains access to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure, applications, and global resources to help accelerate the development and delivery of our suite of technology tools for apparel and eCommerce brands.

Digital Brands Group is developing what it views as a differentiated model that combines apparel with advanced solutions, such as AI-powered intellectual property protection, automated marketing, and next-generation data security. These capabilities complement the Company’s direct-to-consumer and wholesale platforms, creating an ecosystem that safeguards authenticity, strengthens consumer trust, and drives long-term growth across lifestyle and collegiate markets — including the expanding NIL collegiate apparel sector.

“Joining Oracle PartnerNetwork marks another important step in scaling our technology roadmap and executing on our strategic plans,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. “We believe Oracle’s infrastructure and applications will help accelerate the development of our suite of tools designed to protect and grow eCommerce brands. By pairing apparel with technology, we are building a platform that delivers trusted, engaging, and scalable solutions to consumers, universities, and brand partners alike.”

Via its technology arm, Open Daily Technologies Inc., Digital Brands Group will leverage Oracle’s proven enterprise technology and cloud capabilities to enhance its operational agility, expand its data-driven insights, and support the integration of its authenticity, protection, and marketing tools. This alignment strengthens the Company’s ability to address challenges facing both apparel and eCommerce brands, from IP infringement to consumer data protection, while positioning Digital Brands Group to capture growth in multi-billion dollar markets. These initiatives directly support the Company’s broader strategy of driving value and innovation in the eCommerce sector.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy, and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service, or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. For more information, visit http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis, CEO

Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co

https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements regarding DBG’s plans, objectives, projections and expectations relating to DBG’s operations or financial performance, and assumptions related thereto are forward-looking statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. DBG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of DBG to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully integrate OPN to achieve the expected results; the level of consumer demand for apparel and accessories; disruption to DBGs distribution system; the financial strength of DBG’s customers; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of raw materials and contracted products; disruption and volatility in the global capital and credit markets; DBG’s response to changing fashion trends, evolving consumer preferences and changing patterns of consumer behavior; intense competition from online retailers; manufacturing and product innovation; increasing pressure on margins; DBG’s ability to implement its business strategy; DBG’s ability to grow its wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses; retail industry changes and challenges; DBG’s and its vendors’ ability to maintain the strength and security of information technology systems; the risk that DBG’s facilities and systems and those of our third-party service providers may be vulnerable to and unable to anticipate or detect data security breaches and data or financial loss; DBG’s ability to properly collect, use, manage and secure consumer and employee data; stability of DBG’s manufacturing facilities and foreign suppliers; continued use by DBG’s suppliers of ethical business practices; DBG’s ability to accurately forecast demand for products; continuity of members of DBG’s management; DBG’s ability to protect trademarks and other intellectual property rights; possible goodwill and other asset impairment; DBG’s ability to execute and integrate acquisitions; changes in tax laws and liabilities; legal, regulatory, political and economic risks; adverse or unexpected weather conditions; DBG's indebtedness and its ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, if needed, could prevent DBG from fulfilling its financial obligations; and climate change and increased focus on sustainability issues. More information on potential factors that could affect DBG’s financial results is included from time to time in DBG’s public reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including DBG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Forms 8-K, each filed or furnished with the SEC.